JEA will grant 'grace period' to customers who fall behind in paying utility bills

The JEA logos atop the old JEA Headquarters building in downtown Jacksonville Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

JEA will put a hold on cutting off electric and water service when customers fall behind on paying utility bills, giving a six week "grace period" to thousands of residents and businesses facing a double-jolt of scorching summer heat plus a big jump in the cost of the electricity they use to keep cool.

Starting on Aug. 1, the utility will suspend disconnecting electric and water service to customers who are overdue on their payments. JEA said it also will waive newly accrued late fees.

The grace period for suspensions will run through Sept. 18. JEA said customers who are late in payments still will have to catch up on what they owe, but in the meantime, they won't face a loss of electric and water service in the heat of summer.

“As a community-owned utility, we provide services that are among the top two or three bills our customers pay each month, and summer utility bills can be particularly tough for some,” JEA CEO Jay Stowe said in making the announcement.

Electric bills have risen sharply over the past year for JEA and other utilities because natural gas prices have spiked. Natural gas is the main fuel used by JEA for generating electricity at its plants.

The bill in July for a typical JEA customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity is $152.51 including taxes and fees.

The bills started rising in December as JEA passed through to customers the cost of natural gas that soared worldwide. The bill had been $123.35 for a typical customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours and has fluctuated month to month this year. The cost for electricity in July is the highest so far.

JEA says the six-week grace period for paying bills will apply to any residential or business customer who needs more time to pay their bills.

JEA returning deposits sooner to customers with good payment histories

In other changes, JEA this month started returning deposits sooner to residential customers who have good payment histories. Instead of waiting 24 months to get back those deposits, they will get them in 12 months.

Starting Oct. 1, customers who use credit cards or debit cards to pay their utility bills will not pay fees associated with that type of payment. JEA said it will absorb those costs, which the utility says are imposed by its payment processing vendor.

JEA was among the utilities that suspended disconnection of utility service during the COVID-19 pandemic as customers stayed home as much as possible to contain the spread of the virus.

Amy Zubaly, executive director of the Florida Municipal Electric Association, said JEA is the first utility she's aware of that is suspending disconnections this year because of the summer heat.

She said utilities commonly have programs that give customers flexibility so they can head off disconnections by working out a payment plan.

"It's a combination of higher bill prices and really hot temperatures this summer adding to it," she said.

JEA provides online information at JEA.com/assistance about payment arrangements and assistance for families and individuals who are struggling to pay their bills.

