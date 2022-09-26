Is your electricity out? See the latest power outages in Duval, Clay, St. Johns and Nassau counties

JEA worker Ryan Mosley helps to restore power during an outage in September 2008.

Here's how to see and report outages in your area.

JEA

To see power outages in Jacksonville and Duval County or report your own outage, view outage map.

FPL

To see power outages in St. Johns, Nassau and other Florida counties, view outage map. (Report an outage.)

Clay Electric

To see power outages in Clay and other areas served by Clay Electric, view outage map. (Report an outage.)

Beaches Energy

Report an outage.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: JEA: Real-time power outages map of Jacksonville