JEA trial: Before approving privatization, board members saw 'storm clouds' on horizon

The JEA trial is ongoing. This story will be updated.

Jurors in the federal fraud and conspiracy trial of JEA's ex-CEO and CFO heard continued testimony Wednesday morning from the utility's former board of directors, a group of people whom prosecutors allege was "hoodwinked" by the agency's executives into approving a lucrative incentive program in 2019 that could have paid out tens of millions of dollars in bonuses.

The testimony echoed a theme prosecutors hammered Tuesday: that board members were unaware of the incentive plan's potential to generate such large payments — a scenario one former board member, Andy Allen, said would have been "ridiculous." No member of JEA's executive team disclosed to the board that potential before it unanimously approved the incentive plan.

"Seeing the amount it could have been would have drastically changed votes" Allen testified.

The alleged get-rich scheme, prosecutors have said, was tied to an effort also moving forward in the summer of 2019 to privatize JEA. Although the conspiracy and fraud charges against CEO Aaron Zahn and CFO Ryan Wannemacher are not directly tied to that potential sale effort — which was ultimately canceled on Christmas Eve in 2019 — they have argued that too was the result of an elaborate effort to dupe the board into believing that a sale was the only way to save JEA from financial ruin.

Zahn's defense team has cast the privatization campaign as a legitimate exploration of JEA's financial future that had no pre-determined outcome.

Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Tysen Duva on Wednesday morning questioned former JEA board member Alan Howard in depth about the lead up to the privatization effort, including revisiting financial presentations Zahn and his team delivered the board that prosecutors believe cast JEA's finances in an overly negative light. One of those slides, for example, had an illustration of a frog in a pot — a reference to an old parable about a frog in gradually warming water being unaware it's slowly boiling until the point of death. The information from JEA's executives, Howard said Wednesday, left him believing there were "storm clouds on the horizon" if drastic action weren't taken.

"There was a moment confronting us as board members to either live with the consequences of the status quo … or to do something dramatically different," Howard said.

