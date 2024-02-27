JEA trial: Board member disavows controversial incentive plan at heart of the indictment

The JEA trial will continue throughout the day. This story will be updated.

A former JEA board member told jurors Tuesday that she would not have approved a controversial incentive plan had she known it could have created a pool of hundreds of millions of dollars in potential payouts for utility employees, a key piece of testimony federal prosecutors used to build their fraud and conspiracy case against JEA's former CEO and CFO.

That testimony was not the first time Kelly Flanagan, a former member of the JEA board of directors, has said in a public setting that she would not have backed a plan that could have made utility executives rich, but it's the first time jurors in the trial of former JEA CEO Aaron Zahn and CFO Ryan Wannemacher have heard directly from someone who actually voted to approve that plan. Flanagan revisited the consequential July 23, 2019, during which she and her colleagues signed off on the incentive plan and greenlighted Zahn's ability to put JEA up for sale — dual efforts moving in tandem that prosecutors have said were essentially part of the same fraud scheme.

Flanagan's role in that meeting was particularly important because she asked Wannemacher about the interaction between the incentive plan and the possibility of a transaction, which could have included a sale of JEA to a private power company. Auditors and prosecutors have said privatizing JEA was the key to unlocking huge payouts to employees given the way the incentive plan was written, but Wannemacher did not discuss that possibility in response to Flanagan's question. The criminal case centers in part on whether Wannemacher had an obligation to disclose more about the plan to board members, particularly since he was asked about the interaction between the incentive plan and the potential of a transaction taking place.

“I’m not sure I had a perfect understanding relying on the verbal representation of management," she testified.

During cross examination of Flanagan, Eddie Suarez, one of Zahn's defense attorneys, tried to sever the privatization effort from the incentive plan. He argued through questioning that since privatization was merely one potential outcome of the various paths the board authorized Zahn to pursue, the board never actually "approved" a sale of JEA. Flanagan agreed with that characterization.

But prosecutors have said — and utility records from the time demonstrated — that the bulk of the work JEA's executives and outside attorney and advisers completed was on selling JEA to a private power company. The government has alleged that the other potential options JEA could have pursued were little more than window dressing: privatization, prosecutors have said, was the only real outcome JEA's leadership was working toward.

Earlier Tuesday morning, Suarez clashed with the former Jacksonville City Council auditor, Kyle Billy, who was responsible for publicly revealing the lucrative nature of the incentive plan in a November 2019 memo. Suarez has implied throughout the trial that Billy, who has since retired, was wrong in his conclusions, released the memo for bad-faith reasons, or a combination of both. Billy's testimony largely corroborated that of his former colleague, Kim Taylor, who testified Monday about the auditor's work.

