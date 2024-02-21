JEA trial opening arguments: Ex-CEO Zahn was 'visionary' leader and victim of 'politics'

This is part of the Florida Times-Union's coverage of the JEA corruption trial. It will be updated.

The defense attorney representing ex-JEA CEO Aaron Zahn told jurors on Wednesday that the allegations the former utility executive tried to enrich himself by privatizing the city-owned agency he once led was nothing more than a "fantasy of the government." The "young, visionary leader" was the victim of "good old fashioned politics," attorney Eddie Suarez said during a lengthy opening statement in the closely watched federal trial, the most complete — and categorical — defense Zahn has offered in years to the allegations made by federal prosecutors that he and JEA's former CFO, Ryan Wannemacher, conspired in 2019 to sell JEA to a private power company while pocketing millions in personal profit.

Assistant U.S. Attorney A. Tysen Duva said Zahn and Wannemacher had no role in creating the immense, billion-dollar-level enterprise that is JEA, which has existed in some form as the city's electric utility since the late 19th century, but they had come to believe they were owed a large portion of its value and tried to "fleece the city of Jacksonville of hundreds of millions of dollars off the back of a sale of a public asset.” That alleged scheme is the heart of the indictment against both men, who ran JEA together for portions of 2018 and 2019.

Opening statements Wednesday, which were still in progress by a lunch break, offered jurors widely divergent views on the behavior of JEA's leadership during one of the most tumultuous years in its long history. Zahn's defense team indicated he remains self-assured and convinced he was only guilty of attempting to improve a staid, complex bureaucracy with a businessman's touch.

Wannemacher's lead attorney, Jim Felman, was slated to give his opening statement after lunch.

