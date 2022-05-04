JEA warns customers of recent uptick in scams

A recent uptick in scams has utility company JEA warning its customers on Wednesday.

According to JEA, the scammers are targeting customers by contacting them and claiming to be JEA representatives. They then ask customers to pay within 30 minutes to avoid service disconnection.

As JEA works to stop the scammers, it has provided customers with a surefire way to determine if the call, text or email is legitimate: call 904-655-6000.

Additionally, JEA has a list of tips that can help customers protect themselves from scams.

Never provide or confirm personal information (Social Security number, date of birth) or financial information (banking account information, debit or credit card information) to anyone initiating contact with you who claims to be a utility company representative.

Never purchase a prepaid card or respond via a mobile payment app to avoid service interruptions. JEA does not accept payments via cash apps.

Scammers can be very threatening. Customers should record the toll-free number, hang up and call JEA at 904-665-6000.

Customers who feel that they are in physical danger should first call 911.

Visit jea.com/scams for a comprehensive list of what to look for.

