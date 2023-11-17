'Jealous' Leiston man guilty of stabbing neighbour to death

Oskars Kantors was found guilty of murder after a jury rejected his defence of diminished responsibility

A man has been jailed for a minimum of 21 years for murdering his neighbour in an attack motivated by jealousy.

Oskars Kantors, 29, fatally stabbed Agris Leigavnieks, 41, who was found at his home in Old School Close, in Leiston, Suffolk, in October 2022.

Kantors was found guilty after a two-week trial, which heard the defendant, who was armed with a knife, believed his victim had been having a relationship with his girlfriend.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Police were called to reports of an assault in Old School Close at 20:50 BST on 17 October last year.

Mr Leigavnieks was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died later. Kantors was arrested the same evening.

Agris Leigavnieks was found fatally stabbed at his home on Old School Close in Leiston

Kantors previously pleaded guilty to two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm to two separate victims on the same day as the stabbing.

According to police, the three attacks had a common motive of jealousy and suspected relationships with the defendant's girlfriend.

He was sentenced to an additional nine months for those attacks, which was added to his minimum jail term - meaning he must serve at least 21 years and nine months before being considered for release.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 183