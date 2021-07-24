'Jealous' Winlock Man Accused of Setting Fire to Occupied Car in Downtown Centralia

The Chronicle, Centralia, Wash.
·1 min read

Jul. 24—A Winlock man is facing arson and malicious mischief charges after he allegedly set a car on fire in downtown Centralia with someone inside.

Case W. Van Kooten, 38, is accused of setting fire to a raft on top of a Subaru that was parked in the 110 block of South Tower Avenue. The owner of the Subaru was reportedly sleeping in the vehicle when he noticed the roof was on fire, according to court documents. He was able to safely exit the vehicle, but both the raft and the vehicle were completely destroyed.

Detectives responded to the car fire just after 2:15 a.m. on July 16 and began investigating the incident as a possible arson.

Police contacted Van Kooten after identifying him in video footage from local businesses.

When asked about the incident, Van Kooten allegedly admitted to starting the fire "as he was jealous of the relationship his girlfriend had with the owner of the Subaru," according to court documents.

While the incident reportedly occurred early on July 16, Lewis County Jail records indicate Van Kooten was booked into the jail on a separate case just after noon on July 15.

Bail was set at $50,000 bail for that other case, and Judge James W. Lawler set the same amount for the new case.

His next court appearance is an arraignment hearing scheduled for July 29.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German railway: Floods caused $1.5 billion damage to network

    Authorities are still working to determine the overall cost of the floods that did their worst damage in western Germany and eastern Belgium. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said this week that the damage is “immense” and will take a long time to repair. At least 177 people died in Germany in the flooding and a further 31 deaths were reported in Belgium, taking the overall death toll to 208.

  • Alphabet to launch robotics firm Intrinsic under its other bets unit

    To expand beyond its main search and advertising business, Google in 2015 established Alphabet as a holding company overseeing various "other bets", ranging from its autonomous vehicle unit to helium balloons that provide solar-powered internet services in remote areas. Intrinsic develops software tools designed to make industrial robots that can be used to make everything from solar panels to cars and has been incubating its technology at Google's research unit, X, for over five years. "We're now ready to become an independent Alphabet company, leaving the moonshot factory's rapid prototyping environment to focus on developing our product and validating our technology," said Wendy Tan White, chief executive officer of Intrinsic, adding the company was looking to hire people.

  • U.S. will not investigate nursing home deaths in New York, two other states -letter

    The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into nursing homes in New York and two other states regarding their COVID-19 response, dealing a blow to several Republican lawmakers who had demanded a probe. One underlying issue is whether three states with Democratic governors - New York, Michigan and Pennsylvania - inadvertently added to the coronavirus death toll in the early stages of the pandemic by allowing nursing homes to take in residents who had been hospitalized for COVID-19. In a letter released late on Friday by the office of U.S. Representative Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, the Justice Department said it had reviewed information provided by the states and, based on that data, it was not opening a civil rights investigation into "any public nursing facility within New York, Pennsylvania, or Michigan at this time."

  • DOJ says no probe into state-run nursing homes in New York

    The Justice Department has decided not to open a civil rights investigation into government-run nursing homes in New York over their COVID-19 response, according to a letter sent Friday to several Republican members of Congress. Under former President Donald Trump's administration, the department's civil rights division requested data last August from four states — New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan — about the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths in public nursing homes. The request came amid still-unanswered questions about whether some states, especially New York, inadvertently worsened the pandemic death toll by requiring nursing homes to accept residents previously hospitalized for COVID-19.

  • 20 Heart-Healthy Dinners You'll Want to Make Forever

    A heart-healthy diet can still include flavorful, satisfying meals that incorporate your favorite proteins and flavors—whether that means a delicious veggie burger or a mouth-watering steak. Each of these recipes is lower in saturated fat and sodium, so you can savor a great dinner and take care of your heart at the same time. Recipes like our Basil Pesto Pasta with Grilled Vegetables and Irish Pork Roast with Roasted Root Vegetables will soon be favorites you return to again and again.

  • Couple robbed while unloading from trip, HPD says

    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: The noise of the gunman racking the slide of his pistol got one victim's attention, all happening in broad daylight.

  • Shocking footage of supermarket brawl shows man in 'Spider-Man' costume going berserk and knocking out a female employee

    Videos from an incident on Thursday night at an Asda in south London show a man kicking a female employee in the throat and punching her in the face.

  • After a widow put her $1.5 million mansion on the market, a group of 'sovereign citizens' moved in, changed the locks, and tried to claim it as their own

    At least two of the squatters have since been arrested, including a dentist and a convicted sex offender, The Baltimore Sun reported.

  • ‘Shocked and horrified’: Missouri Circle of Hope owners out on bond after COVID claim

    “The sheriff cannot find any place to house the defendant,” court records said. “Court sets bond at $10,000 with GPS monitoring.”

  • Group of NYC suspects seen beating 61-year-old woman with kitchen pot and stealing her walker: Video

    The New York City Police Department is looking for suspects seen beating a 61-year-old woman with a kitchen pot before making off with several of her personal items, including her walker.

  • The anti-Florida man voiced his opinion at a gas station. Now, he’s got a felony rap

    Alex Lasnik, a Cape Coral Floridian, apparently doesn’t like the current state of affairs in his state, and he isn’t shy about expressing his opinions.

  • Ranger: 3 charged in 4 Texas killings planned to steal gun

    Three men charged in the fatal shooting of four people at a home in East Texas this week met up with one of the victims under the pretense of buying a gun from him but planned to steal it, authorities allege. Jesse Pawlowski, 20, Billy Phillips, 37, and Dylan Welch, 21, have been charged with capital murder in killings near New Summerfield, a small community about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. A Texas Ranger said in court filings that 18-year-old John Clinton thought he was selling a gun Monday night but was shot and killed in the driveway.

  • Bryan Anthony Rhoden charged with 15 criminal counts for triple murder on Georgia golf course

    Bryan Anthony Rhoden has been hit with 15 counts of criminal charges in connection with the July 3 murder of […] The post Bryan Anthony Rhoden charged with 15 criminal counts for triple murder on Georgia golf course appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 25-year-old woman arrested after 4 Asian victims assaulted

    A 25-year-old woman is under arrest and facing hate crime charges for allegedly assaulting four Asian victims.

  • Homeowners Screamed at Good Samaritan to Get Off Their Lawn as He Helped Save Neighbor's Life: Cops

    According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, as a local hero rushed to help a man from his neighborhood who was having a seizure, he was told to 'get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else'

  • Indian court extends custody of businessman in porn film case

    An Indian court on Friday extended the custody of Raj Kundra, a businessman married to popular Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, police said, in a pornography case that has stunned the country's film industry. Mumbai police on Monday arrested Kundra in a case related to the production of pornographic films by his company, and on Friday, he appeared before the court for his bail hearing. The court ordered Kundra into police custody until July 27, S Chaitanya, Mumbai police spokesman, told Reuters.

  • Raj Kundra: Indian millionaire embroiled in porn scandal

    Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty, has been accused of running a porn production ring.

  • Husky seen running after car when he’s abandoned is saved – and Texas man is arrested

    “When I saw the video and I saw him run after the car, it just made my heart feel like broken. But now that ​he’s here and ​he’s running around and he’s happy, I feel very happy and excited.”

  • Philadelphia officer shown deleting cellphone video of arrest charged with tampering

    A Philadelphia officer who appeared to delete video footage of an arrest from a suspect’s cell phone has been apprehended […] The post Philadelphia officer shown deleting cellphone video of arrest charged with tampering appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Former salesman pleads guilty to role in doping racehorses

    A former sales representative for a Kentucky company that marketed a performance-enhancing drug used with racehorses pleaded guilty Friday to a criminal charge stemming from what federal prosecutors in New York called a "widespread, corrupt" doping scheme. Michael Kegley conspired with trainers, veterinarians and others to make misbranded drugs, secretly administer them to racehorses and cheat bettors in the $100 billion global racehorse industry, prosecutors said. According to the indictment, Kegley marketed SGF-1000, the same adulterated and misbranded performance-enhancing drug that Maximum Security was given when he briefly placed first in the 2019 Kentucky Derby before being disqualified for interference.