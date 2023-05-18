‘Jealous’ woman tries kidnapping child from mom on Mother’s Day, Florida cops say

A woman became “jealous” after seeing a daughter walking with her mother on Mother’s Day and tried to kidnap the child, according to Florida police.

The woman, who is 30, tried to snatch the 6-year-old child away from her mother as they were walking in Daytona Beach around noon on May 14, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.





The mother and daughter were holding hands when the woman tried to “karate chop them,” the child’s father told WFTV9.





Police arrested the woman on May 16, charging her with kidnapping and battery second offense, according to Volusia County Court records.

The woman had a child herself but lost custody and told investigators she was “depressed” on Mother’s Day, Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said during a news conference recorded by the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

The Daytona Beach Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for information from McClatchy News.

“She was very upset by seeing that mother and daughter walking together, that triggered something inside of her,” Young said.

The woman is being held without bond, according to Volusia County jail records.

Daytona Beach is a coastal city about 60 miles northeast of Orlando.

