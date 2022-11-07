Jealousy may have been motive in crash

Nov. 7—An Odessa man suffered a broken leg and arterial damage when authorities say a Cadillac Escalade was purposely driven into an apartment last week in what appears to be a case of jealousy.

The Odessa Police Department continues to look for the suspect, William Earl Crayton Jr., 31.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, someone called 911 at 5:18 a.m. Friday to report a SUV had driven into an apartment on West Monahans Street and a man was pinned against a wall. When officers arrived, they saw several damaged vehicles in the parking lot of the La Promesa Apartments Del Sur and a 26-year-old man being tended to by paramedics.

Officers learned the man was walking out the front door of the apartment when Crayton, his 24-year-old girlfriend's ex boyfriend, intentionally drove the Cadillac directly at him, pinning him against the wall of the apartment, breaking his right leg and causing arterial damage to that leg, the report stated.

Inside the apartment were Crayton's ex-girlfriend, their two sons, ages 1 and 3, and her 39-year-old mother, according to the apartment. Firefighters told officers they feared the apartment would collapse and no one was allowed inside, the report detailed.

According to OPD reports, Crayton's sister told authorities she'd gotten a call from him at 5:19 a.m. saying he'd taken her Cadillac and "ran it into a house after seeing something happen." Before hanging up he also said he'd pay for the damages to the 2014 Caddy, the report stated.

Investigators have obtained warrants for Crayton's arrest on unauthorized use of a vehicle and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Anyone with information as to Crayton's whereabouts is asked to call OPD or Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.