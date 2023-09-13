Jean Boht, star of the hit sitcom Bread, dies a month after her husband Carl Davis

Actor Jean Boht, star of the hit sitcom Bread, has died at the age of 91.

Her death comes a month after the passing of her husband, award-winning composer Carl Davis.

A statement from her family said: “It is with overwhelming sadness that we must announce that Jean Boht passed away yesterday Tuesday 12 September.

“Jean had been battling vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease with the indefatigable spirit for which she was both beloved and renowned. She was a resident at Denville Hall, the home for members of the theatrical profession.”

Boht portrayed Nellie Boswell on Bread between 1986 and 1991, winning a British Comedy Award for her turn in the show. Bread was also a commercial hit, drawing in excess of 20 million viewers at its peak.

Throughout her career, Boht also had roles in series including Some Mothers Do ‘Ave ‘Em, Last Of The Summer Wine, Doctors, Grange Hill, and Alan Bleasdale’s Boys From The Blackstuff.

Boht is survived by her two children and three grandchildren.

More follows...