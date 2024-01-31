Jean Carnahan, first woman senator for Missouri, dies at age 90

Former Missouri U.S. Senator and Missouri First Lady Jean Carnahan shown in this file photo has passed away at the age of 90 years old, in St. Louis on Tuesday, January 30, 2024. Carnahan served in the Senate from 2001-2002. File Photo by UPI

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- Jean Carnahan, the first woman senator for Missouri and the state's former first lady, died Tuesday evening at the age of 90, her family said.

Carnahan died at a hospital in St. Louis following a brief illness, according to the statement.

"Mom passed peacefully after a long and rich life," her family said. "She was a fearless trailblazer. She was brilliant, creative, compassionate and dedicated to her family and her fellow Missourians."

Jean Carnahan became Missouri's first lady when her husband, Mel Carnahan, was elected the state's governor in 1992. During her time in Missouri's mansion, she focused on improving the lives of children through advocating for on-site daycare centers for working families and childhood immunization, among other issues, according to her biography on the Missouri State University website.

Tragically, her husband, a Democrat, died along with their eldest son, Randy, in a plane crash in October of 2000 as he was campaigning to represent Missouri in the U.S. Senate -- a seat that he would win posthumously.

Former Missouri U.S. Senator and Missouri first lady Jean Carnahan shown in this file photo is sworn in to the Senate during a mock ceremony by Vice President Al Gore in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 3, 2001. Daughter Robin Carnahan is shown holding the bible. File Photo by UPI

Jean Carnahan became the first woman to represent Missouri in the Senate when she was appointed to fill her husband's seat. She served in the Senate two years, during which she became only the fifth woman to serve on the Armed Services Committee, according to her biography, which adds that she continued advocating for working families while in Washington.

"Heartbroken by the passing of Sen. Jean Carnahan," Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement on X.

"Jean was a kind, brilliant person who dedicated her life to serving others. And when tragedy struck her family she again stepped up to serve Missouri. My heart goes out to her family and all who knew and loved her."

"We'll miss her."

Missouri House Democratic floor leader Crystal Quade similarly mourned Jean Carnahan's passing online.

"As matriarch of the greatest political dynasty in modern Missouri history, Jean Carnahan was dedicated to her family. As a U.S. senator and first lady, her dedication to the people of Missouri was unsurpassed," Quade said.

"Her life had an impact on all who knew her, and her legacy of service will not be forgotten."