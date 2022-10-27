Jean Jacques wanted a third trial in Casey Chadwick's Norwich death. The judge said 'no.'

NEW LONDON — A Haitian national convicted by two different juries of murdering 25-year-old Casey Chadwick inside her Norwich apartment in 2015 has for the second time been sentenced to serve a 60-year prison sentence - the maximum allowed by law.

In rendering her sentence on Wednesday, New London Superior Court Judge Shari Murphy said Chadwick’s murder at the hands of Jean Jacques, a 48-year-old man previously convicted of attempted murder in an unrelated case, was a grisly, vicious crime that not only emotionally eviscerated the victim’s family and friends, but also had a “profound” impact on the surrounding community.

“She was murdered at home, where she should have felt the most secure,” Murphy said, calling Jacques’ disregard for human life and failed rehabilitation opportunities a “significant threat to society.”

A jury in June found Jacques guilty of Chadwick’s murder, the culmination of a 10-day re-trial prompted by a state Supreme Court ruling that overturned Jacques’ 2016 conviction for the same crime.

Before the sentencing portion of the proceedings, Murphy rejected a motion by Jacques’ appointed lawyer, Sebastian DeSantis, for a yet another trial.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Christa Baker, who prosecuted the case with Assistant State’s Attorney Marissa Goldberg, had pushed for the maximum 60-year sentence, calling the murder a heinous act perpetrated by a man with a proclivity for inflicting violence on women.

Baker noted Chadwick, whose 110-pound body was discovered in 2015 stuffed into a closet of her Spaulding Street apartment, suffered multiple stab wounds.

Several of Chadwick’s family and friends spoke on Wednesday in front of a large cardboard collage filled with pictures of the smiling Norwich woman, a pictorial presentation that traced Chadwick’s life from infancy to grade-school and into young adulthood.

“You took my best friend,” said Crysta Wydra, addressing Jacques directly. “I’ll never understand in my head and my heart. The devil is real.”

In her written statement, Jamie Arguello said the murder of her friend caused a ripple of destruction that left a trail of “broken hearts” still unmended.

“The amount of tears Casey’s friends and family have shed, the amount of hours, days, weeks, we have spent in this courtroom, I sincerely hope that this is the last leg of time we have to do this,” she wrote to Murphy. “Let us have the closure. Let us have the ability to finally say that we got justice for Casey.”

Chadwick’s mother, Wendy Hartling, said the only trait she shared with her daughter’s killer was the “reality of living with the eternal presence of absence.”

“It is not our shared humanity, as he has forfeited the right a privilege to be spoken of as a human being,” she said. “He is more of an animal and so be it.”

Hartling called it a “gross miscarriage of justice” and an “epic failure of the justice system” that Jacques was free at the time of her daughter’s death.

“And the fact that Casey and I have to go through this again, seven year later, approaches a level of insanity that is incomprehensible, never mind unimaginable.”

Jacques, who entered the country illegally in the mid-1990s, was previously convicted of attempted murder in connection with the shooting death of a man and the serious injury of a woman in Norwich in 1996. He served 16 years in prison and was released on parole, but not deported.

Prosecutors said Jacques, a known local drug dealer, entered Chadwick’s apartment on the night of June 15, 2015, stabbed her to death and stole a quantity of drugs being stored at the residence by Chadwick’s boyfriend.

A jury found Jacques guilty of Chadwick’s murder in 2016, but the state’s high court later ruled Norwich police conducted an illegal search of Jacques’ Crossway Street apartment where cocaine and Chadwick’s phone was discovered. That evidence was ordered suppressed and the conviction vacated, leading to the new trial this year.

What did Jean Jacques say about Casey Chadwick's death?

During a long, often rambling address to the court on Wednesday, Jacques steadfastly maintained his innocence.

“I don’t know the reason why people think I killed Casey,” he said. “I need justice. I’m good people. I’m not a bad guy.”

DeSantis said his client will appeal the latest conviction.

Baker called Murphy’s sentence a fair one, given the circumstances of the crime.

Outside the courtroom on Wednesday, Chadwick’s step-mother, Wendy Deane-Chadwick, said the sentence means she and her husband, Jeffrey Chadwick, Casey’s father, have the opportunity to “breathe a little easier.”

“It’s over,” she said.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Third trial in Casey Chadwick murder denied. Jean Jacques sentenced.