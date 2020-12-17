Jean-Luc Brunel, model scout and friend of Jeffrey Epstein, arrested in France on rape and sexual trafficking charges: report

A French model scout accused of plying Jeffrey Epstein with new victims has reportedly been arrested by authorities in Paris on charges of rape and sexual trafficking.

Jean-Luc Brunel was slapped in cuffs while attempting to board a flight to board a flight to Dakar in Senegal, according to French newspaper Le Parisean.

The septuagenarian founder of MC2 modeling agency was once one of the biggest scouts in the business and credited with discovering Christy Turlington, Sharon Stone and Milla Jovovich. He also was part of Epstein’s inner circle of alleged pervs.

Brunel, who has long been dogged by accusations of sexual abuse beyond his association with Epstein, has denied wrongdoing. The charges also include sexual assault against minors, sexual harassment, and criminal conspiracy, according to the report.

Brad Edwards, an attorney for Epstein victims, once viewed Brunel as a key Epstein associate who could provide a view into the multimillionaire’s sex trafficking operation.

“Hardly anyone in the world knew (Epstein’s) day-to-day travel and living routine better than Jean-Luc Brunel,” Edwards wrote in his memoir, “Relentless Pursuit.”

The lawyer wrote in the memoir that Brunel claimed to have a trove of “explosive” photos of Epstein with women.

Brunel reportedly founded MC2 with a $1 million investment from Epstein. Models with the agency and Brunel himself routinely stayed at Epstein’s properties in Manhattan.

Brunel joined in sexually abusive orgies with children at Epstein’s properties at the U.S. Virgin Islands, New Mexico and Palm Beach, according to Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre.

“Jeffrey Epstein has told me that he has slept with over 1,000 of Brunel’s girls, and everything that I have seen confirms this claim,” Giuffre said in a 2015 court filing.

Many of the girls Brunel brought to Epstein did not speak English, she claimed.

“It is my understanding that the girls had been persuaded to come by Brunel offering them illegal drugs or a career in modeling. Brunel was one of the main procurers of girls,” Giuffre said.

Brunel sued Epstein in Florida state court that year, claiming that the perv’s misconduct had ruined his business and reputation. Epstein hanged himself while awaiting trial for sex trafficking of minors last year.