A female bongo antelope calf born on Thursday, September 8, was playfully exploring her enclosure, according to Florida’s Jacksonville Zoo.This video posted by the zoo on Wednesday, September 14, shows the bouncy calf checking out her habitat. The young calf has a particular interest in a yellow-backed duiker antelope, a fellow African lowland forest animal with whom the eastern bongos share an enclosure, according to the zoo.The zoo reported that the “calf is doing well” and is “learning to be adventurous, exploring outside of the barn and venturing short sprints away from mom.” Credit: Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens via Storyful