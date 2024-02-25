Jeanerette opens new grocery store after almost two years without one

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) — After over a year of trying to navigate through a grocery store desert, Good Guy’s Grocery is finally opening its doors, bringing relief and excitement to the community of Jeanerette.

Good Guy’s Grocery is the first grocery store to open in the sugar city since the devastating fire at Mac’s Grocery Store in June of 2022. Carol Bourgeois Jr, mayor of Jeanerette, says the opening brings many benefits and necessities to the city.

“We’re very excited, one on economic development side, but two especially on the services that will be available for our reservation. It’s certainly a good convenience issue for our residents because a lot of folks don’t have transportation to be able to go to New Iberia or Franklin,” said Bourgeois.

Kendrick Martin, president of Greater Southwest Louisiana Black Chamber of Commerce, says seeing a close family member succeed means the world to him.

“The owner is my first cousin, so I take it very personal because I’m proud of them for doing what they’re doing and this is gonna open up doors for other people to believe and achieve the goals that they are,” said Martin.

The owners, Jeremy Guy and Javashia Guy, say they are excited to make a difference in the community and leave a legacy for their kids.

“Leading up to this moment was like a lot of why you didn’t hear this, can’t get this yet and to see that it has finally paid off, we finally made it and I can breathe now and I can relax”, said Jeremy.

Javashia said she hope to help inspire kids in the community, but also build something for her own kids.

“It just makes us emotional because not only are we doing it for the community to show the kids you could be anything, you could do anything, but especially our kids to leave them something behind, that just warms my heart”, said Javashia.

Jeremy and Javashia say they are excited to bring not only groceries, but also a revitalized spirit to the town as a whole.

