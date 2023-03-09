Jeanette teen arrested in robbery involving THC cartridges

Mar. 9—A 16-year-old Jeannette boy was arrested charged as an adult Tuesday in connection with a robbery of another teenager.

Ronan D. Hunter was being held on $100,000 bail on charges of robbery, unlawful restraint, possession of a firearm by a minor and related offenses.

Jeannette police were notified by a Penn-Trafford High School resource officer that a 15-year-old boy reported being robbed at gunpoint Feb. 7 on North Fifth Street while trying to sell THC cartridges to Hunter, according to court papers. The Penn-Trafford teen told police Hunter forced him into an apartment at gunpoint where a third person wearing a ski mask held a gun to his forehead and took the cartridges.

Three days later, police said they learned of a photograph of Hunter that showed him posing with two guns, according to court papers. During a search of the boy's bedroom, police said they found two handguns and THC cartridges.

The Penn-Trafford teen told investigators that he recognized the guns from the robbery and he identified the cartridges as the ones he brought to sell, according to court papers.

The cartridges are filled with an oil containing THC, the psychoactive component of marijuana, and can be used with a vaping device to smoke.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 16. Hunter did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Devin J. Dapra, 19, is accused of being the other suspect. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges of robbery, receiving stolen property, reckless endangerment and related offenses.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .