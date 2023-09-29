Say What?!? Jeanine Pirro Blurts Out Most Bizarre Impeachment Analysis Yet

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro raised eyebrows on social media with an accidental double entendre after Thursday’s impeachment inquiry hearings went sideways for Republicans.

“You know what’s amazing about this? Look, this is an impeachment inquiry, alright?” she said on “The Five” on Thursday. “You don’t blow the wad or the witness at the inquiry, OK?”

She suggested Republicans are saving up the good stuff.

“What you do is you wait ’til the trial,” she said. “You don’t allow anybody to be impeached or cross examined. You just present the minimal amount of evidence you need to.”

Jeanine: This is an impeachment inquiry. You don’t blow the wad or the witness at the inquiry pic.twitter.com/TMZyyPjaio — Acyn (@Acyn) September 28, 2023

Two witnesses called by GOP lawmakers straight-out admitted that there wasn’t enough evidence for an impeachment, and Democratic lawmakers on the committee openly mocked the hearings as a farce.

“As a former director of emergency management, I know a disaster when I see one,” said Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.).

Moskowitz also had something to say about Pirro’s comment:

Solid legal advice to all: @JudgeJeanine “Never Blow the witness at an inquiry. You do it at the trial”. https://t.co/IMXckx1Dea — Jared Moskowitz 🟧 (@JaredEMoskowitz) September 29, 2023

Other critics on X, formerly Twitter, also chimed in:

This would actually be where you want to present solid evidence to justify an impeachment. — Leslieoo7 🇺🇲 (@Leslieoo7) September 29, 2023

Giving away the game. https://t.co/aUUt8Qf4bs — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 28, 2023

“ah yes this is going exactly according to plan. actually we are TRYING not to present any evidence because we’re just saving it all. masterful gambit fellow republicans.” https://t.co/jeEY1MyMz4 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) September 28, 2023

Especially if you don't have any witnesses. You've got to save all your nonwitnesses for the actual impeachment. https://t.co/O6zESUm2zM — Rich Campbell (@RCampbellmc58) September 28, 2023

Ummm. You need evidence to get to trial. Your honor. 🤦♂️ https://t.co/PHACSzNDJ0 — Texas Radio Dude (@desertdawg) September 28, 2023

For the love of everything holy can we get this one to shut the hell up?? https://t.co/TlvyK6fDZa — The Dude Tweets. A lot. ™ (@DudeTweetsALot) September 28, 2023

