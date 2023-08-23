Jeanine Pirro Shocks Critics With Perfect Summary Of Trump... With Just 1 Problem

Jeanine Pirro was very angry on Tuesday that an American president lacked empathy, told lies and made everything about himself.

But no, she wasn’t talking about Donald Trump.

“This guy has been lying from the moment he came on the political scene,” the Fox News host said in a fervent rant about President Joe Biden on “The Five.” “He has a lack of empathy. He is egocentric. He’s got a condescending smirk whenever anybody asks him a question from the press. He’s lying and he’s narcissistic.”

“He’s a narcissist and an egomaniac who’s trying to make it about himself,” she added.

The reason for her fiery tirade? Biden patted and made a remark about a dog while visiting the scene of the devastating Maui wildfire.

Some Republicans have been up in arms over the moment, when the president shook hands with a search-and-rescue dog’s handler, petted the dog and observed that it was wearing boots to protect its paws.

“That’s some hot ground, man,” Biden said.

Jeanine: This guy has been lying from the moment he came onto the political scene. He has a lack of empathy, egocentric… He is lying and he is narcissistic.. He is a narcissist and a egomaniac pic.twitter.com/KWgiWLyByD — Acyn (@Acyn) August 22, 2023

Social media users thought Pirro’s description was perfect ― for a certain other president, who tossed paper towels into a crowd while visiting Hurricane Maria-ravaged Puerto Rico in 2017, delayed billions in federal aid to the island, undermined public health guidance during a pandemic that killed more than a million Americans, misled the public about the path of Hurricane Dorian to save face after making a mistake (aka Sharpiegate), attempted a coup and told tens of thousands of lies and mistruths during his tenure.

Check out the reactions below.

It’s all projection all the time from Trump supporters. Shameless. https://t.co/i6PGtiVjgm — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 23, 2023

She’s talking about Trump, right? — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) August 22, 2023

She just described Trump perfectly. — Machine Pun Kelly Redux (@backell) August 23, 2023

Project harder!! — Robin Dopp (@DoppRobin) August 23, 2023

I thought she was talking about the other guy. — Scott Simanski (@scottsimanski) August 23, 2023

Obligatory mention that one of Donald Trump’s last acts was to pardon Jeanine’s ex-husband https://t.co/bX4TQEiu0X — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) August 23, 2023

Boxed wine is a hell of a drug https://t.co/JLyOOdzLEi — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 22, 2023

Every accusation on President Biden is a projection from Trump. https://t.co/9Sg8MxI1Gy — David Weissman ✡️ (@davidmweissman) August 22, 2023

Jeanine Pirro finally admitting the truth about Donald Trump. https://t.co/1TueDMcJ75 — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) August 22, 2023

