Jeannette groups unite for revitalization effort

Dec. 18—Four entities are creating a partnership aimed at revitalizing Jeannette.

City council approved a measure Thursday to join the Jeannette Redevelopment Authority, Jeannette Business Association and Jeannette Initiative in creating the partnership.

Having the partnership in place will help with applications for assistance from the state Department of Community and Economic Development, city manager Ethan Keedy said.

"The ultimate goal is to try to get everybody on the same working page," he said.

Each entity will select a representative for the partnership, which will meet regularly, solicitor Tim Witt said. The resolution adopted by council requires the partnership to meet at least quarterly to develop and recommend to each of the partners projects that would help revitalize Jeannette.

The partnership must have at least two meetings annually that are open to the public to discuss the status of plans and programs, according to the resolution.

The collaboration will help each of the partners learn about the projects the others are interested in or working on, Witt said.

Councilman Chad Krawtz, who is treasurer of the nonprofit Jeannette Initiative, said he hopes the partnership will create an opportunity for a downtown manager who would be a point person for all business activity and development. Having that person could help people or businesses interested in finding space in Jeannette while being proactive with the inventory of buildings regarding vacancies and code issues, he said.

"We need to spur business development on the main street," Krawtz said.

Several communities around the state are part of a Main Street program through the Pennsylvania Downtown Center with help from the DCED. That program helps communities with initiating a comprehensive approach for revitalization.

