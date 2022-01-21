Jeannette man accused of fighting with sheriff's department warrant team ordered jailed without bond

Jan. 20—A Jeannette man remains in custody without bail after he told members of the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Department warrant squad that he would rather be shot than go to jail during a skirmish at a downtown pharmacy.

Deputies reported finding Justin L. Turner, 41, standing outside the Rite Aid on the 600 block of Clay Avenue on Jan. 7, according to newly released court documents. Turner was wanted on a fugitive warrant after failing to appear for a hearing related to his 2018 conviction for aggravated assault and disarming a police officer in Jeannette.

When several members of the warrant team converged toward Turner, he walked inside the store to the checkout counter, where deputies followed him, Deputy John Dixon wrote in court documents.

"Turner continuously refused to comply with directions and pulled his hand away during attempts to handcuff him. Turner repeatedly demanded that deputies shoot him and stated he's not going to jail," Dixon reported.

Deputies initially tased Turner, "briefly disabling him," but Turner broke free and ran out the front door as they attempted to handcuff him, according to Dixon. Deputies chased Turner and caught up with him at the Jeannette EMS office on South Sixth Street, where he again fought against being arrested.

Authorities again attempted to use a Taser to subdue Turner. The stun gun appeared to have no impact on him and another struggle ensued, Dixon said. Turner was tackled to the ground. It took several deputies to get him handcuffed.

Deputies confiscated a small amount of suspected crack cocaine and a crack pipe from Turner's pockets, Dixon said.

Jeannette District Judge Joseph DeMarchis ordered Turner to be held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bail. He also was ordered to undergo drug and alcohol and mental health evaluations, according to court dockets.

Turner is charged with escape, flight to avoid prosecution, possession of cocaine and resisting arrest filed by county sheriff's deputies. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 27.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .