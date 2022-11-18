Jeannette man not guilty of attempted homicide of neighbor

Nov. 18—A Jeannette man was found not guilty Thursday of attempted murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with allegations he fired a rifle at his neighbor nearly three years ago.

Dale A. Shaw, 66, was convicted of lesser misdemeanor offenses of reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and terroristic threats in connection with the Dec. 12, 2019, incident at his Chestnut Street home.

Jurors, who heard testimony from Shaw and his accuser, deliberated more than two hours before returning with the split verdict.

Prosecutors said Shaw stood near his home and fired one shot from a rifle across an alley and into the home of his next-door neighbor.

Leonard Collins testified he and Shaw had been friends for several years but their relationship had since deteriorated and devolved into a series of run-ins. Collins told jurors be believed Shaw threw rocks through a window and, when he went outside to confront his neighbor, he saw him holding — then shooting — a rifle towards his home.

Collins recorded a short, 10-second video of the incident that was played for jurors multiple times during the two-day trial that depicted Shaw with a rifle and audio of what sounded like a gun being fired. Collins was not injured, he said.

Shaw testified the confrontation started when Collins threatened him with a gun. Shaw said he fired a BB gun at Collins' home and the sound in the video was from a firecracker he set off nearby.

Police officials initially testified eight guns were recovered from Shaw's home, and Thursday, another officer said one of those weapons was a BB gun.

No bullet was recovered from the alleged shooting scene, but witnesses said a hole near Collins' front door could have been caused by a gunshot.

Witness said Shaw later fought with police as they attempted to take him into custody and he had to be subdued with a Taser.

In his closing argument to jurors, Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr conceded there was not enough evidence to support a conviction to the attempted homicide count, but asked that Shaw be convicted of all the other offenses he faced.

"Hold him responsible. Don't reward him because he was a bad shot," Barr said.

A related felony charge filed against Shaw — illegal possession of a firearm — will be the subject of a separate trial.

Shaw also is awaiting trial on unrelated charges of neglecting to care for animals in his care. Prosecutors said Shaw previously pleaded no contest to charges filed in connection with a dogfighting ring police uncovered about two decades ago.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .