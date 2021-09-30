Jeannette man ordered to stand trial in connection with teen's shooting

Sep. 30—A Jeannette man will stand trial in connection with the shooting of a 17-year-old boy in the city on April 7.

After listening to the teen's testimony Wednesday, District Judge Joseph DeMarchis ordered Brandon Lee Ingram, 24, to stand trial on charges of solicitation to commit homicide, solicitation to commit simple assault and reckless endangerment and two counts of solicitation to commit aggravated assault.

County detectives and Jeannette police allege that Ingram ordered his younger brother, Desean Ingram, 17, to shoot the teen during an altercation with the boy outside his home on Locust Street.

The younger Ingram is awaiting trial as an adult on charges of attempted homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm by a minor and related offenses.

The teen testified testified Wednesday that he was shot in the left hand; he suffered a broken bone in one finger and nerve damage.

Under questioning from Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro, the teen told DeMarchis that both Ingrams came came to his house twice, looking to settle a dispute with his older brother.

The teen testified that he offered to "stand in" for his older brother and fight the Ingrams on the first visit about 2 p.m. April 7, but said the Ingrams left after Brandon Ingram said, "I don't fight, I shoot."

The teen, who was a senior at Jeannette High School with the younger Ingram when the shooting occurred, said the Ingrams returned "with 12 to 15 friends" at 5 p.m. He went outside to fight Brandon Ingram when Ingram directed his brother Desean, who was standing nearby, to "shoot me."

The teen told DeMarchis he tried to run away but was struck by one of several shots fired in his direction.

"I didn't know I was hit until I got away ... into the alley," the teen said.

Police allege Desean Ingram fired at least seven shots. The teen's mother returned fire at him, hitting Desean Ingram in the thigh.

Story continues

She has not been charged because prosecutors said she was protecting her son.

Desean Ingram is being held without bail at the Regional Youth Services Center in Hempfield.

Brandon Ingram's attorney, Michael Worgul of Pittsburgh, asked DeMarchis to dismiss the charge of solicitation to commit homicide because there was no testimony the older Ingram directed his brother to kill the teen.

But Ciaramitaro countered that the directive to shoot means "kill or wound him," and the charge should stand.

DeMarchis, the district judge, agreed with Ciaramitaro.

"What's the purpose of shooting someone? I don't think that argument can stand up in this proceeding here today," DeMarchis said before ordering Ingram to stand trial on all five criminal charges.

Worgul declined further comment.

Brandon Ingram remains free on $25,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .