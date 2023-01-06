Jeannette man pleads guilty to sexual assault of unconscious woman

Jan. 6—A Jeannette man was sentenced Thursday to serve up to eight years in prison for a sexual assault of an unconscious woman.

Asa Duane Busato, 23, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of aggravated indecent assault in connection with an incident police said took place at the woman's Hempfield home Nov. 9, 2020.

According to police, Busato entered the home through a basement door and had sex with the woman while she slept. She told investigators she awoke with Busato on top of her while a teen girl slept nearby in the same room.

Police said Busato and the woman knew each other and that he had been barred from entering the home.

In court Thursday, prosecutors dropped charges of rape of an unconscious victim, burglary, trespassing and a second aggravated indecent assault offense.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger imposed terms of the plea bargain that call for Busato to serve a minimum of two years in state prison and an additional three years on probation when he is released from custody.

Busato was given credit for the nearly two years he has served in jail as he awaited trial and although he will be eligible for parole next week, he will still be transferred to the state prison system, the judge said.

Assistant District Attorney Theresa Miller-Sporrer said Busato's accuser signed off on the terms of the plea deal.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.