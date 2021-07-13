Jeannette man pleads guilty to Sutersville robbery,shooting; police suspect foul play in disappearance of woman linked to plot

Jul. 13—A Jeannette man will serve up to 10 years in prison for his role in the gunpoint robbery and shooting of two men at a Sutersville home almost three years ago.

Aaron Devaugntae Brown, 29, pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of aggravated assault, two robbery charges and single burglary and conspiracy offenses in connection with the Nov. 16, 2018, incident that left two men wounded in a Butterfly Lane home.

Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani ordered Brown serve 5-to-10 years in prison and an additional three years on probation.

Two counts of attempted homicide were withdrawn as part of a plea bargain.

Brown and three other men where charged for their roles in the robbery and shooting. A fifth person, then 24-year-old Jessica Goldsworthy of Elizabeth, was with the men during the incident but has not been seen since, according police.

Westmoreland County Assistant District Attorney Adam Barr said Monday that Goldsworthy's disappearance is still under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, but declined to discuss details of the case.

"She was with everyone at the time of the robbery. The missing persons investigation is part and parcel of this case," Barr said.

According to a report issued in June by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, Goldsworthy was last seen in the Sutersville area with four male acquaintances. Her disappearance is characterized as suspected "foul play" and is under investigation by the state police.

Goldsworthy's disappearance was referenced prior to Brown's guilty plea on Monday when prosecutors objected to the disclosure of information to the defense about the ongoing investigation into her whereabouts had the case gone to trial. Defense attorney Brian Aston suggested one of Brown's co-defendants threatened to link her disappearance to Brown.

Following Monday's court hearing, Aston said Brown denied any knowledge Goldsworthy's whereabouts.

"He doesn't know what they are talking about," Aston said.

The state police did not respond to requests for comment about the missing person investigation.

Meanwhile, Brown was the first of those charged in connection with the Sutersville robbery and shooting to plead guilty.

Charges are pending against Curtis Thomas Everett, 28, of Glassport, Chad William Wolfe, 36, listed as homeless, and Dylan John Vasko, 24, of Elizabeth.

According to court records, Vasko told police the group, including Brown and Goldsworthy, met at a Glassport home to plot the robbery of drug dealers for cash. The group went to Brown's Jeannette home, where he provided a Kevlar vest, what was later identified as a 9 mm handgun and an Airsoft gun. Police said two of the men hid outside of a Butterfly Lane home just before midnight and jumped a juvenile male and a man as they walked inside. The male resident tackled one suspect and the handgun was fired numerous times, police said.

A bullet grazed the resident's head, and the juvenile was hit in the left leg and abdomen, according to court records.

Brown and Goldsworthy remained in the car during the robbery and shooting, police said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.