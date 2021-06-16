Jeannette man sentenced to probation for dragging off-duty cop down his own driveway

Jun. 15—A Jeannette man will serve up to five years of probation after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges that he used his pickup truck to drag an off-duty Penn Township police officer down his own driveway and into a front yard three years ago.

William Albert Brummett, 34, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault, simple assault, drunk driving, reckless endangerment and driving without a license in connection with an April 18, 2018, incident following an attempt by the officer to detain the driver of a pickup truck parked in his driveway.

According to court records, off-duty Officer Lewis Lock III said he approached the driver and suspected he was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol. As he called for assistance, Brummett smacked Lock's hand away and started to back the pickup truck out of the driveway. Lock claimed his hand was caught in the truck's door and that he was dragged 40 feet down the driveway and another 25 feet through his front yard before the vehicle drove off.

Lock sustained minor injuries to his hand, police said.

Police identified the truck through a license plate number. Its owner told police Brummett was the driver. Lock identified Brummett as the driver from a photo lineup, according to court records.

In court on Tuesday, prosecutors agreed to dismiss one felony count of aggravated assault as well as escape, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and three summary offenses.

Westmoreland County Judge Tim Krieger ordered Brummett to serve six months of house arrest and complete anger management classes along with the probation sentence. The judge said Brummett's probation can be terminated after three years if he meets all other terms of the sentence.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .