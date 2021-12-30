Jeannette man sentenced to state prison in sex assault of teen girl

Dec. 30—A Jeannette man was sentenced Tuesday to six to 12 years in a state prison in connection with the sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Steven Alan Deluke, 43, was ordered to spend three years on probation after the prison term. He pleaded guilty in June to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault without consent, corruption of minors, indecent assault and simple assault.

Rape and related offenses were dismissed by prosecutors.

Charges were filed in May 2019 by state police in connection with the August 2018 incident. Troopers said Deluke was drinking with the girl's father when the pair went to the man's Hempfield home. In the early morning hours the next day, the girl told troopers Deluke came into her bedroom and sexually assaulted her, according to court papers.

She was able to break free and grab a bedside lamp, wielding it as a weapon when he fled, police said.

The girl went to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, where a sexual assault nurse examiner completed a rape kit. DNA collected in that kit matched Deluke, police said.

Troopers said he fled to Kentucky to avoid the charges. He was returned to Westmoreland County about a month after the complaint was filed. Defense attorneys said Deluke was at a job in the oil industry at the time.

He was given credit for time served from May 28, 2019, according to a sentencing order. Deluke is required to register as a sex offender under Megan's Law.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .