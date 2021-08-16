Jeannette police arrest man clad only in underwear after several block chase

Aug. 16—It took under a half an hour and a chase through multiple yards and several city blocks, but Jeannette police finally got their man late Saturday — a partially clad prowler.

Joseph D. Lawrence, 27, who is listed as homeless in court documents, was in the county jail after failing to post $10,000 bond Sunday on charges of flight to avoid apprehension, loitering and prowling, public drunkenness and resisting arrest.

According to court papers filed by patrolman Bryan DeFelice, police were dispatched at 10:50 p.m. to an area along the 300 block of Lafferty Street for a report of "a white male, outside a residence, wearing only underwear, dancing in the street, who may be intoxicated."

When patrolman Derek Manley arrived, he exited his car and asked Lawrence, "What's up?" DeFelice reported.

Lawrence took off running.

According to court papers, Lawrence ran through yards on Good and State streets. As officers pursued, Lawrence ducked behind parked cars along the 300 block of Good Street before running up a concrete flight of stairs leading to a nearby alleyway.

Although it was dark as Lawrence continued to flee through yards, DeFelice said officers tracked him because "he had his cellphone in his hand and it illuminated his position."

Meanwhile, Manley located Lawrence's clothes and identification near where the chase began along Lafferty Street, according to police reports.

Officers tailed Lawrence through yards and parked cars along North 1st Street to the 300 block of Margaret Street, where Manley cut him off with his patrol car and took him into custody as he attempted to hide.

At the police station, officers were told by state police that Lawrence, who formerly lived in Greensburg, had an arrest warrant for DUI, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with a March 30 traffic stop in North Huntingdon. Court dockets indicate he failed to appear for a July 21 preliminary hearing in that case.

Lawrence's preliminary hearing on the new complaints is scheduled Aug. 26.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .