Jeannette police, school officials 'actively addressing' incident with student

Oct. 28—Jeannette City School District officials are working with police and a junior high student and his family after the student was removed from the cafeteria Tuesday by the school resource officer, according to Superintendent Matt Jones.

He and Police Chief Donald Johnston Jr. said the issue stemmed from a disciplinary incident. Both said the matter remains under investigation.

Jones said he believed the student was not hurt. Johnston said the officer had a minor injury and was back at work.

The incident happened during lunch at the junior-senior high school building off Florida Avenue, Jones said. The circumstances of what occurred were not clear.

"We are still actively addressing this situation," Jones said. "There will be follow up with the stakeholders."

He said he met with the student, his family and other supporters Wednesday and deemed it a "very productive meeting." Jones declined to comment on whether the student would face any disciplinary action.

"I think we play a pivotal role as a school district that we've addressed this to our satisfaction because we don't want something like this to occur again," he said.

Efforts to reach the child's father were unsuccessful.

