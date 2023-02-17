Jeannette police searching for 5 people after 1-year-old exposed to cocaine

Jeannette police are looking for five people after a 1-year-old was exposed to cocaine at a home last summer.

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of South 7th Street in July 2022 by the Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau after the child was taken to Allegheny Health Network hospital in Hempfield.

Police said they searched the home and found a white powdery substance on the carpet next to the couch where the baby was sleeping.

All five adults: Michael Dewberry, Samantha Stanford, Latasha Cottrell, Shelly Kemerer and Anna Dengler, lived in the home at the time and are now facing charges.

Cottrell allegedly told police she had purchased the cocaine that day and used it inside the home.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the five adults is asked to call the police.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Crews on scene of head-on collision with entrapment in Derry Township Target 11: Who killed Catherine Corkery? Mother, 7-year-old daughter shot, killed in Swissvale; police investigating as double homicide VIDEO: Fire rekindles at McCandless house DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts