Jeannette woman charged with harassing witness after hearing at courthouse

Apr. 30—Westmoreland County Park Police, who quelled a confrontation in a county courthouse hallway this week, charged one of the participants with retaliation against a witness and harassment.

Marissa A. McGowan, 32, of Jeannette, was charged Friday in connection with the disturbance on the second floor of the courthouse in Greensburg that drew multiple police officers to the area after 11 a.m. Monday.

Officer Robert Hebenthal said police were dispatched to the area after receiving reports of "screaming" coming from the area.

Hebenthal reported in court documents that multiple witnesses alleged McGowan threatened a witness in the hall after a protection from abuse hearing.

When officers approached McGowan about the incident, Hebenthal alleges in court documents, she became "irate" at officers as she was questioned about the alleged incident.

According to police reports, two witnesses and the alleged victim told investigators they heard McGowan walk past the court witness and tell them, "This isn't over yet. Dead (expletive) walking."

Hebenthal reported the victim and two witnesses filed written statements about the incident with police.

Retaliation against a witness is a second-degree misdemeanor in Pennsylvania with a potential maximum penalty of one to two years in jail and a fine of up to $5,000, if convicted. Harassment is a summary complaint and usually results in a fine upon conviction.

The complaints were sent via mailed summons and a hearing was tentatively scheduled June 10.

McGowan could not be reached for comment. She did not have an attorney listed in court documents.

