Jeannette woman to remain in custody as mental health is evaluated

Oct. 19—A Jeannette woman will remain jailed while she awaits trial for possession of a weapon of mass destruction after utility workers were injured as they attempted to restore water service to her home last year.

Deborah Samulski, 62, was paroled Monday after serving three months behind bars following her conviction in July on misdemeanor charges of filing false reports with a local gas company and Jeannette police.

But, she will stay behind bars to await trial in multiple cases, including one in which police said she poured acid into her water lines to as a Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County work crew attempted to restore her service in November 2020. Three utility workers received minor injuries, police said.

In court on Monday, defense attorney and prosecutors said a mental health evaluation is ongoing.

Samulski was originally jailed after she first failed to appear for the last day of her trial in July. She eventually was taken into custody, testified against her lawyer's advice, yelled at the judge and assistant district attorney, and challenged the jury to convict her.

In that case, police said that in May 2020 Samulski filed a false report of a gas leak at her home and made repeated calls to Jeannette police seeking to have two people who she claimed were uninvited guests removed from her home after being told she needed to file eviction notices to do so.

Defense attorney Jennifer DeFlitch said a mental health evaluation hasn't determined whether Samulski suffers from psychosis or a medical issue such as dementia. She suggested Samulski would receive better treatment if released from jail.

"She is presumed innocent and we are taking it to trial," DeFlitch said of the pending criminal case involving the acid. "She's maintaining her innocence in this case."

Prosecutors said Samulski previously has not followed the rules of pretrial supervision and could be a risk to herself and others.

"Her behavior in front of this court is disturbing at best," said Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro.

Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger said he's concerned about Samulski's health and said he will reconsider a defense motion to release her on bond after more clarity is reached in regards to her mental health.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .