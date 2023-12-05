Jeannie Mai and Jeezy's divorce intensifies in new court filings focused on child custody

[Source]

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have taken their divorce to the next step in recent filings, with arguments centered around the custody of their 1-year-old daughter Monaco.

Catch up: Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, 46, filed for divorce from Mai, 44, in Georgia’s Superior Court of Fulton County on Sept. 14. At the time, he claimed that they were “living in a bona fide state of separation” and that their marriage is “irretrievably broken” with no hope for reconciliation.

On “The Jennifer Hudson Show” on Nov. 29, Mai said she learned that Jeezy was divorcing her “at the same time as the rest of the world." She described the present as about "picking up the pieces," discovering herself and "being a mom to the best blessing in my life, my little girl."

What he’s saying: In a motion filed at the Fulton County Superior Court on Nov. 30, Jeezy requested for a hearing to “address the temporary legal and physical custody arrangements" involving Monaco, as per the Los Angeles Times. He claimed that Mai "has acted as a gatekeeper" of their child, adding that coordinating their responsibilities has become less feasible despite an agreement that he can visit the toddler until the end of the year.

What she’s saying: Mai filed a counterclaim less than two hours later, seeking joint custody but “final decision-making authority" on their custody agreement and “primary physical custody” on a “temporary and permanent basis," according to USA Today. She also requested a "fair and equitable distribution" of assets they had acquired together and that Jeezy pay her legal fees.

Additionally, Mai asked the court to enforce their prenup agreement, citing a section on infidelity. The clause states that when "either party engages in sexual relations, an emotional relationship, or is emotionally or sexually suggestive in communication with a third party via all forms of electronic communication...shall result in a significant financial penalty upon the adulterous party."

His response: A representative for Jeezy has denied Mai's supposed allegation of infidelity. "Any claim of infidelity on Mr. Jenkins behalf are 100 percent false and he has no further statements at this time," the rep said in a statement to People.

