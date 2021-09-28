Jeans Could Get Pricey After Cotton Prices Reach a Decade High

Marvin G. Perez
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Cotton futures raced past $1 a pound for the first time in nearly a decade as adverse weather and shipping snags threaten supplies, driving up costs for clothing around the world.

In New York, the contract for December delivery climbed to $1.005 a pound, the highest since November 2011. The price has surged 28% this year as torrid demand, especially from China, combines with disruptions to supplies from the pandemic and logistics chaos spurred by rising freight costs.

The higher fiber prices mean that the costs to make clothing will be on the rise. Retailers may try to pass those expenses on to customers, resulting in inflation for everything from T-shirts to jeans, which could curb demand and squeeze margins for apparel makers such as Levi Strauss & Co.

Cotton is projected to see a second straight year of global supply deficits, and China, the top user, needs new sources of the fiber for its textile industry amid international backlash about labor violations in Xinjiang, its biggest producing region. The U.S. banned imports of cotton products from there earlier this year.

Other key growing countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan and India are having crop problems. Mexico, a major buyer, is set to purchase the most American fiber in 11 years. U.S. exports in the 2020-21 season ended in July were the highest in 15 years at 16.4 million bales, spurred by record global imports. China eclipsed Vietnam as the largest destination for U.S. cotton for the first time in six years.

The latest supply worries are coming from India, where the crop in Punjab is failing because of bollworm disease, said Judy Ganes, the president of J. Ganes Consulting.

(Updates with analyst comment in final paragraph. An earlier version corrected the spelling of company name)

