Jebsen Motors celebrates half-decade of top honours with 2019 Porsche China's Dealer of the Year award

Digital innovation and strong investment strategy drive continued success

HONG KONG, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jebsen Motors has taken top honours in the 2019 Porsche China's Dealer of the Year for the fifth consecutive year, marking a half-decade of continuous success in the Greater China market.

Porsche Centre Hangzhou Westlake took top honours for the second consecutive year, awarded the prestigious 'Dealer of the Year' title, with Porsche Centres Shenzhen Longgang and Futian and Porsche Centre Guangzhou Tianhe also featured amongst the top-ten at No. 7 and No. 10 respectively.

Jebsen Motors dealerships, Porsche Centres Shenzhen Longgang and Futian, Porsche Centre Guangzhou Tianhe and Porsche Centre Hong Kong also placed in the top three spots respectively for South Region China, Dealer of the Year.



Jebsen Motors was recognised for its stellar sales performance throughout 2019, its outstanding management, marketing achievements and strong investment strategy across the Greater China marketplace.



"To lead the Dealer of the Year award consistently over the last five years speaks volumes to the dedication and commitment of each and every one of our colleagues," said Joachim Eberlein, Managing Director of Jebsen Motors. "We are very proud of our outstanding track-record in these prestigious awards, reflecting the long-standing commitment we have to the Porsche brand and our undiminished passion to deliver outstanding levels of service to our customers."

