Jeep belonging to missing Texas man found with driver dead at the wheel, officials say

A Jeep belonging to a Texas man who had been missing for more than two weeks was discovered on Wednesday, April 20, with a dead man in the driver’s seat, according to officials.

The Jeep, which was registered to Robert Moulds, was found at about 8:45 a.m. on April 20 by an off-duty firefighter assisting in the search for Moulds, who was last heard from on April 4, according to Sheriff Lane Akin of the Wise County Sheriff’s Office in Decatur, Texas. Decatur is about 40 miles north of Fort Worth.

The Jeep was found in some brush about 4 miles west of Decatur, Akin wrote in an email to McClatchy News. Authorities believe the body to be that of Moulds.

Community members had rallied to find Moulds since he went missing in early April, creating a Facebook group and GoFundMe page.

In the Facebook group, which has 3,300 members, people posted information about Moulds’ last-known whereabouts as well as support for his family.

On April 20, after authorities found the Jeep, community members began to post comments about Moulds and what he meant to them.

“I worked with Robert many years ago and was fortunate enough to speak to him over the phone at my job several months ago,” wrote Karen Kinler-Singleton. “He was always so kind and friendly to all who knew him.”

Some of those who posted didn’t know him personally but had joined the search effort.

“Mr Moulds most of us never knew you except you were missing!” wrote Carrie Baran. “We shared and searched far and wide because you mattered. The news is not what we wanted to hear but brings closure to so many.”

