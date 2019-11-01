Jeep Built Miami-Themed Special Editions of the Wrangler and Gladiator

From Car and Driver

Jeep will debut new Three O Five special edition models of the Wrangler and Gladiator at the Miami auto show this weekend.

The name refers to Miami's 305 area code, and 305 units will be made available to Jeep dealers in the Miami area.

The show cars will feature parts offered by Mopar, and buyers will have the option of ordering Mopar parts so that the cars they buy match the show cars exactly.

The Wrangler Three O Five is based on the Sport S trim and will come with that model's standard 2.0-liter turbocharged engine and eight-speed automatic transmission. It comes standard with LED headlights, a power-folding top, a black fuel door, a black grille from Jeep Performance Parts, a 7.0-inch touchscreen radio, fender decals depicting a kite surfer, and (may we say) garish hood decals spelling out the special edition's name. This special Wrangler is painted white, with the decals in black and red, respectively.









The special-edition Gladiator is also based on a Sport S model but comes with a 3.6-liter V-6 and an all-terrain tire package, but without the power-folding top or the off-color fuel door. The Three O Five Gladiator is painted red and has the same fender and hood graphics as the Wrangler, but this time the hood graphic is in a contrasting white.

