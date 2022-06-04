Jeep CJ-7 Laredo Is Not Your Typical Barn Find

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This rare Jeep rolled out of a barn after 12 years under its own power.

Dennis Collins is the man when it comes to all things Jeep. Collins Bros Jeep is his labor of love, a business that specializes in, you guessed it, Jeep. You’ll probably also recognize Collins from the Fast N' Loud, and his own YouTube channel is pulling a hearty audience with his interesting discoveries. In this video, the Jeep is the perfect subject for the show’s host. Collins geared up to take a trip to Texas to pick up a rare 1980 Jeep Laredo and has some extra toys to explore while there.

A man named Bronco, who owns a Jeep and Blazer, but not a Ford Bronco. This Jeep CJ-7 Laredo has had three owners in its life, still sports the original paint and wheels, and is powered by a V8 engine. Bronco and Collins strike a dealer for the Blazer and Jeep, and after noticing some three-wheelers, he strikes a deal for a pair of those as well.

Finding a first-year Jeep Laredo in this condition is not very common, as this example is rust-free, well-optioned, and highly original. Even though Doug wasn’t expecting it, the Jeep cranked right up without issues and has a throaty V8 note. It’s really surprising since Bronco said it had been sitting in a barn for 12 years.

Doug promises a follow-up on the Jeep once he gets it unloaded and cleaned up. See when he picks up the Jeep for his collection here:

