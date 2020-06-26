Which Classic Jeep CJ Would You Choose?

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Make your Jeep dreams a reality!

The Jeep CJ was built in various forms from 1944 up until the Wrangler debuted for the 1987 model year. If you're in the market for a classic Jeep, Worldwide Vintage Autos definitely has you covered with these iconic CJs from its vast selection of classic and collectible vehicles.

Check out these three Jeep CJs, and let us know which one you'd choose. Or just click on the link to make an offer to turn your dream Jeep into an off-road reality!

The longest-running CJ model was the CJ-5, and this 1981 Jeep CJ-5 is a gorgeous example with iconic Renegade graphics. The meaty BFG tires finish off this Jeep's cool looks, but the best part about this CJ-5 is that it's a true survivor with just 81,000 and actual miles and wearing what looks to be an original brown paint job. Whether you're looking for a restoration project or trail rig, this CJ-5 is a cool option.

This beaufitfully brown Jeep is being listed for $14,900, but you can click HERE to make an offer!

The most customized of these three Jeeps is this 1984 Jeep CJ-7 that has been tastefull modified inside and out. With its almost-Petty-blue paint job, it's no surprise this CJ is packing a 360 cubic-inch V8 under the hood that is sure to sound fantastic through the side pipe exhaust. The custom bumpers add a nice rugged touch, and the rear bumper has mounts for a gas can and a high-lift jack.

This Jeep is super clean inside and out, and it's ready for trail rides or beach cruises. It is being listed for $14,900, but you can click HERE to make an offer!