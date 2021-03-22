Jeep debuts four new concepts at the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari







There's no doubt that the most interesting vehicle that Jeep will haul to Moab for the annual all-things-off-road celebration that is the Easter Jeep Safari is the electric Magneto concept. It's so unique, in fact, that we wrote all about it in a separate story that you can read here.

But the electric concept with the mutant-themed name isn't the only fresh off-roader that Jeep is unveiling at Moab. In addition to a few machines that were previously seen, there are three new concepts that we'll break out down below.

Jeepster Beach concept



See Full Image Gallery >>

Besides the Magneto, the Jeepster Beach is probably the coolest vehicle Jeep is bringing to Moab. The concept pairs the retro bodywork of a 1968 Jeepster Commando with the chassis and running gear of a fully modern 2021 Jeep Wrangler. For those unaware, Jeep says "the Jeepster Commando was the first compact four-wheel-drive vehicle with an automatic transmission." Tongue firmly in cheek, the automaker adds that "unlike the Jeep CJs of its day, it boasted modern amenities, such as doors, roll-up side glass, a heater and roof, as standard equipment."

The Jeepster Beach is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that has received an "SRT tune" that increases output to 340 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic sends power to all four wheels through a stock Wrangler Rubicon transfer case with a low 4:1 range appropriate for rock crawling.

The restomod is painted in a two tone Hazy IPA and Zinc Oxide color scheme. Inside, low-back bucket seats are swathed in red leather and the carpet was removed. There's only two perches, with the rear seat replaced with a chrome, four-point safety cage.

Jeep Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon concept



See Full Image Gallery >>

The Jeep Red Bare Gladiator Rubicon isn't all that different from all the Gladiators that are currently sitting idle at a dealership near you. It's painted Fire Cracker Red, a stock Gladiator color, and is finished with matte black exterior highlights and a custom Katzkin black leather interior. It's lifted with a two-inch kit from the Mopar catalog and 17-inch matte black wheels with 37-inch BFG mud-terrain tires.

Story continues

Power for the Red Bare comes from a stock 3.0-liter turbocharged diesel V6, routed to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission. The front and rear Dana 44 axles are regeared with 4.88 ratios, and combined with the Rubicon transfer case, the truck boasts a 91:1 crawl ratio. Make sure to check out the awesome plaid upholstery, and be sure to let Jeep know if you'd like to see something like that make it into production. We know we would.

Jeep Orange Peelz Wrangler concept



See Full Image Gallery >>

The last Jeep we're highlighting is the Orange Peelz concept, which, as you can see, is a heavily modified two-door Wrangler. A smattering of parts from the Mopar catalog, including a two-inch lift kit and Fox shocks, represent relatively simple modifications than an owner could replicate. Power comes from a stock 3.6-liter V6 fitted with a JPP cold-air intake and JPP cat-back exhaust system. The eight-speed automatic transmission is similarly stock.

Custom steel fenders replace the stock pieces and don't come from the parts catalog (but could conceivably if buyers demand them), and factory half doors and a custom removable one-piece Freedom Top glass sunroof with the side windows removed contribute to an open-air cockpit. The windshield is replaced with a strong Gorilla Glass version that is available from your nearest Jeep dealership. A custom plaid interior (we seriously need to see these plaids in production!) complements the Orange Peelz exterior hue.

In addition to these factory customs, Jeep will also be showing off the Gladiator Farout and Gladiator Top Dog concepts. Lastly, a customized Wrangler Rubicon 392 will be brought along to ably demonstrate how too much power can sometimes be just enough.

Related Video:

You Might Also Like