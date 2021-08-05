Jeep driver charged with DUI, driving more than 100 mph on Route 22 in Murrysville

Aug. 4—A Murrysville police officer said in court papers though he knew the driver of a 2020 Jeep Wrangler was speeding along Route 22 early Sunday, he didn't realize the car was going more than 100 mph until he attempted to catch it.

This week, police charged Alex P. Moxie, 24, of North Huntingdon, with driving more than 55 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, driving under the influence of alcohol, disregarding traffic lanes and driving an unregistered vehicle after the 2:10 a.m. traffic stop.

Patrolman Scott Kettren said he was monitoring traffic along Route 22 West at the intersection with Buena Vista Drive when a black Jeep passed "at an extremely high rate of speed."

Kettren reported he initially estimated Moxie was driving about 80 mph, but when he clocked him as he pursued him he reported in court papers he was driving at least 107 mph.

Three miles later, Kettren said Moxie pulled over near the Cozy Inn Cutoff.

Kettren said in court documents that, during the pursuit, Moxie was drifting from lane to lane, at one point passing another motorist in the right lane.

At another point, police said Moxie's Jeep "was 70-80 percent"off the roadway, traveling on the highway's shoulder.

"I was fearful that the Jeep would crash due to speed and inability to maintain controlled movement to a single lane," Kettren wrote.

Kettren reported that Moxie failed two field sobriety tests and toxicology tests are pending.

According to court records, Moxie admitted he was drinking hours earlier and had an argument with his girlfriend.

The complaint was sent via mailed summons.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@triblive.com or via Twitter .