Jeep driver smashes into crane at construction site, killing his passenger, cops say

A man accused of driving drunk drove through a construction site and crashed into a parked crane, killing his passenger, according to Florida police.

The driver, Bryant Mendoza, 46, was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee in two closed lanes just before 11:30 p.m. on May 18, according to the Clearwater Police Department. He was also speeding, a witness told police, the department’s Facebook post said.

After crashing into the crane, he and his passenger, a 37-year-old woman, were taken to a hospital, according to police.

The woman died, and Mendoza was treated for minor injuries, the post says.

Police did not identify the woman and said her family had not been notified.

Mendoza was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and driving under the influence manslaughter, according to Pinellas County jail records. He was released on a $40,000 bond.

Clearwater is about 20 miles west of Tampa.

