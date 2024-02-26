Jeep drives over South Point Cliffs in Naalehu on Big Island
Big Island police, firefighters, and the U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man in distress after he drove a rented Jeep off of South Point Cliffs in Naalehu.
Google announced a slew of Android updates at MWC 2024, including the addition of Gemini to the Messages app and AI summaries for texts received while using Android Auto. There are also new accessibility features and casting controls for Spotify.
Google announced a new annotation feature for Google Docs at MWC that will allow Android users to make handwritten notes using a finger or stylus.
As part of its MWC announcements, Google said it's bringing Google Wallet passes to Wear OS. It means you'll finally have easy access to boarding passes, event tickets and more on your Android watch.
Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba combined for a brilliant late goal to earn Inter Miami a 1-1 draw with the LA Galaxy on Sunday.
The Nuggets weathered a 23-point first half from Klay Thompson then rallied for a runaway win.
Suarez beat Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch to the finish line in the third-closest finish in NASCAR history.
The Cubs needed to keep their best position player from 2023, and with Bellinger back in the fold, a 2024 NL Central title is in their sights.
Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares and I covered a lot of ground in a wide-ranging interview covering the company's previously disclosed targets on EV, the threat that Chinese automakers pose, its deal with Amazon on software and whether the Ramcharger and electric Dodge Charger are still on track (they are). You might be surprised to learn that Stellantis is still intent to deploy commercial self-driving vans through a partnership with Waymo. Tavares said they're working to "deepen" the relationship; you can read more about that here.
Lenovo announced several new laptops at MWC, including two T-series ThinkPads, a ThinkPad X12 detachable and a Thinkbook. These computers boast Core Ultra processors and a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
At MWC 2024, Lenovo showed off a new concept device called Project Crystal which the company claims is the world's first laptop with a transparent microLED display.
Four players were ejected after a fight in Friday's Pelicans-Heat game.
The Detroit defense and official scorer were in spring training form Sunday.
Young needs surgery to repair ligament damage.
No. 15 Creighton was fresh off a massive upset win over No. 1 UConn headed into Sunday’s game at Madison Square Garden, too.
Clark led Iowa in scoring while recording the 16th triple-double of her career.
Snag cooling Sealy pillows for just $15, sparkling white gold earrings for $18, and so much more.
As humans spend increasing amounts of time indoors, we lose access to the sun’s natural benefits. Recognition of season affective disorder has grown accordingly. Light therapy lamps have become increasingly popular as a result.
A feud between Universal Music and TikTok is triggering a larger debate across the music business about whether to embrace AI — or fight it.
Nokia phone-maker HMD (or Human Mobile Devices) announced its official collaboration with Mattel at MWC. Its Barbie Flip Phone will be a feature phone and is set to be released this summer.