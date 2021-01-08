Jeep finally joins rivals like Mazda, Hyundai, and Kia in offering 3-row SUV - see the new Grand Cherokee L

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

The 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee marks the model's brand-new, fifth generation.

For the first time ever, the Jeep Grand Cherokee L will offer a third-row option — making it competitive with models from Volvo, Honda, and Mazda.

No pricing or further information regarding the two-row models was announced at this time.

It's been a hot second since we've gotten a new Jeep Grand Cherokee.

On Thursday, the automaker unveiled the brand-new fifth generation of the Grand Cherokee, finally replacing the fourth-generation version that debuted in the ancient time of 2011. And the biggest news of all? The new Grand Cherokee L will offer a third row of seats, which no Grand Cherokee has ever done before.

The move means that Jeep finally joins the likes of Mazda, Lincoln, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, Acura, Cadillac, Audi, Mercedes, Subaru, and Volvo in offering a three-row SUV. The Grand Cherokee L also marks the first three-row Jeep vehicle available since the Jeep Commander was discontinued 2010, according to Jalopnik.

Jeep's Thursday announcement only included information about the three-row Grand Cherokee L and did not mention pricing. Roadshow reported that information regarding the two-row 2021 Grand Cherokee will be made available at a later date.

Read on to find out more about the new, three-row Grand Cherokee L.

Jeep introduced the brand-new, fifth-generation 2021 Grand Cherokee on Thursday.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

The Grand Cherokee is the most luxurious Jeep model you can buy.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

The big news is the Grand Cherokee L - a three-row version of the new Grand Cherokee.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

The move means that Jeep finally joins the likes of Mazda, Lincoln, Honda, Chevrolet, Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, Acura, Cadillac, Audi, Mercedes, Subaru, and Volvo in offering a three-row SUV.

The new Grand Cherokee has three 4x4 systems.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

They are Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II.

There's also air suspension that can lift the body up by 4.17 inches.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

Electronic adaptive damping will automatically adjust the suspension to suit road conditions.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

The hood and tailgate are made from aluminum to help reduce weight and save gas.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

The Grand Cherokee uses a new, unibody design that makes it lighter and more fuel efficient.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

Two engine options are available with the new Grand Cherokee.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

The first is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 engine, good for a claimed 290 horsepower and 257 pound-feet of torque.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

Towing capacity comes to 6,200 pounds.

The second engine is a 5.7-liter V8, good for a claimed 357 horsepower and 390 pound-feet of torque.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

Towing capacity of the V8 comes to 7,200 pounds.

Car and Driver was quick to point out that these aren't new engines.

A plug-in hybrid 4xe model is expected to debut sometime this year.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

Both engines use an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

The slim, LED headlights are new.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

The Grand Cherokee L will be able to seat up to six or seven passengers via its third row.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

Captain's chairs are available for the second row.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

That second row can also fold down flat.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

Similarly, the third row also folds down flat for extra trunk space.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

Split-folding seats are available and you can arrange them however you'd like.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

Especially when you need space for friends.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

Depending on the trim, Grand Cherokee interiors will feature wood, leather, and metal detailing.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

The new center stack has a 10.1-inch display.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

An angled instrument panel is meant to give a sense of extra space.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

The center console will have piano black trim and a metal rotary shifter.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

The driver information gauge cluster is digital.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

It uses a 10.25-inch display.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

On the Summit Reserve Package, 21-inch wheels come standard.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

The front grille still has its signature seven slots, but it's been widened.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee seems to take a lot of design cues from the Grand Wagoneer concept we saw back in September.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept. Jeep

Nothing's been confirmed yet, but it's likely a fully loaded production version of the Grand Wagoneer will cost around $100,000.

More information regarding pricing and the two-row Grand Cherokee models will come at a later date.

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Jeep

