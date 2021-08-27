Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Shows The Europeans Who’s Boss

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Turn those speakers up and feel the rumble!

There’s no denying the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is one cool, fast SUV. One that’s nicely tuned emits such a rumble from the exhaust it immediately strikes visceral chords deep inside your heart. That’s what makes the included video of just such a Mopar taking on plenty of other cars in European drag races so amazing. Plus, it shows American performance machines absolutely can contend with the Euros, despite what people on the other side of the Atlantic might believe.

The video in question is from the recent Race 1000 event, which was held at an airstrip in Germany. The lineup of vehicles was mostly European, with plenty of supercars in the mix. However, there are some Japanese performance cars in attendance, notably a modified MKIV Supra which, unfortunately, the Trackhawk didn’t race.

These races are for a half of a mile instead of a quarter mile, which helps test the upper limits of the cars. It makes sense in a land where sections of the Autobahn have no posted speed limit. That said, the Trackhawk shows it can pull hard well above 100 mph, making it a true performance vehicle.

One of the highlights of the video is when the Jeep lines up against a Lamborghini Urus. It’s an interesting comparison when an Italian-American SUV races an Italian-German SUV and both blast down the track with the kind of explosive acceleration nobody would’ve expected from such a large vehicle back in the 90s.

When it came time for the Trackhawk to line up against a modified Honda Civic we knew it was going to go one of two ways. Either the little hatchback had some crazy trick up its sleeve, or the Jeep was going to spank it sideways.

There’s also a race with a Bimmer wagon, so the Trackhawk gets quite the workout. Check it out for yourself.

