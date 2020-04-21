This Jeep J20 Overland Build Is Awesome

Take this thing on your next long-distance outdoor adventure.

Overlanding has become a bit of a buzz word over the past few years. And as is the case with most buzzwords, it’s abused by people who don’t really know what it means. This is why we regularly see “overlanding” builds which are really just trail machines for weekend getaways. However, this JeepJ20 truck has been converted into a well-composed overland machine perfect for those unforgettable days of travel through the wilderness.

You can tell this guy has put a ton of time and effort into building this Jeep. Among the impressive equipment is a Warn winch mounted to a nice steel front bumper with tapered ends, KC light bar mounted over the windshield, roof rack with spots for a recovery shovel and ax, pickup rack system, three jerrycans (for just over 10 extra gallons of gas), locking storage boxes, SnowMaster refrigerator, air compressor, rear light bar, side awning, and a roof-mounted tent, which comes in handy when you’re camping where the wildlife is extra active.

This truck is even wearing the right shoes for the job, BFGoodrich KM3 mud terrain tires. It’s unbelievable the number of people who hit the trail using all-season tires. Cell phones don’t really do much good when you’re in the middle of nowhere, so this truck has a HAM radio, GMRS radio, and CB radio all onboard. And yes, he also has a Garmin inReach, so this guy has covered all his bases.

This guy seems to know what he’s doing and has the equipment to enjoy some amazing memories during a long-distance run.

If you’re wondering just what exactly the Jeep J20 was, you’re probably not alone. It’s the forgotten Jeep pickup truck, with production running from 1974 to 1987. A three-quarter-ton version of the Jeep J10, it was a descendent of the Jeep Gladiator, a nameplate everyone knows today.

So, what do you think of this Jeep J20? Are you into overlanding or off-roading? Do you think there’s anything he needs to add? Leave a comment below.

