Jeep Is Killing It Right Now

A nice number of you won’t stop buying crossovers, Aston Martin is preparing for the Brexit apocalypse, and oil’s replacement might bring some similar foibles. All that and more in the Morning Shift for January 7, 2019.



1st Gear: Jeep Leads the SUV Boom

While the strong economy that began nearly 10 years ago continues to enjoy some growth, y’all can’t stop buying SUVs and crossovers. If Ford narrowing its range to become almost entirely an SUV/crossover/pickup company wasn’t enough for you, here’s some hard numbers from Automotive News:

Jeep’s 18 percent surge propelled U.S. light-vehicle volume to 17.3 million, 0.6 percent more than in 2017 and the fourth-highest of all time. All together, automakers sold about 96,000 more vehicles than the previous year. Jeep alone gained by nearly 145,000. “Clearly, Jeep’s been killing it,” said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive. Chesbrough said Jeep, a brand synonymous with rugged utility, had the “right portfolio at the right time.” Subaru, with its all-wheel-drive wagons and crossovers, also hit it big in a year when light trucks accounted for a record 69 percent of the market.



Love those big hulking things. Love ‘em love ‘em love ‘em.

But all is not entirely rosy:

However, rising interest rates and new-vehicle prices have become headwinds. Transaction prices have climbed to all-time highs, and interest rates now average about 6 percent, according to Edmunds. Jack Hollis, group vice president and Toyota Division general manager at Toyota Motor North America, last week said he also is concerned about uncertainty surrounding trade, such as potential tariffs on foreign vehicles. Analysts have said news stories about tariffs may have caused some consumers to buy a vehicle sooner than planned, pulling ahead sales to 2018 from this year.



In what is surely unrelated news, McLaren posted record global annual sales, selling 4,806 cars in 2018, which was up nearly 44 percent from 2017.

Ford should’ve just switched to selling mid-engine’d V8 supercars.

2nd Gear: Geely’s Prognosticators Looking at Flat Sales

While the global economy is increasingly interconnected with each passing day (despite efforts to the contrary), there might be some warning signs of an economic slow down out of China, Reuters reports. While Geely sales shot up 20 percent in 2018, the company’s analysts are predicting flat sales for 2019:

Geely said in a filing that despite its growth last year, it had missed a sales target of 1.58 million cars by around 5 percent. Its sales started to slow in the last quarter of 2018, with a 44 percent drop in December alone, according to monthly sales data filings. Some other domestic and international firms have flagged a sharp drop in demand in China at the end of last year, including Apple Inc (AAPL.O), which cut its global sales forecast due to Chinese weakness.



Reuters notes that Geely’s chairman went so far as to say in a social media post that the company must hunker down for a long winter, “otherwise we may soon face a period of demise.”

If the economy is slowing down in the world’s second most powerful market, what does that portend for the rest of us?

3rd Gear: Aston Martin Is Preparing For the Worst Brexit Possible

Remember Brexit? That’s still happening, for reasons that are still unclear to most of the world. If you’d like to know how it’s going, this is how it’s going:

We'll still have food, says a senior Leaver: “We won’t be able to get certain foods like bananas or tomatoes but it’s not like we won’t be able to eat. And we’ll be leaving at a time when British produce is beginning to come into season so it’s the best possible time to leave.” — Arj Singh (@singharj) January 4, 2019

With the Brexit deal negotiated between the United Kingdom and the European Union likely to be voted down in parliament, the British people will have no bananas, and they’ll be back to eating horrible brown gruel, as is traditional. And while the funniest part about this is that the U.K. has zero actual reason to go through with this suicide pact, and the E.U. has said that British Prime Minister Theresa May can stop the process at literally any point, it’s looking to potentially seriously wound the British economy.

Case in point is Aston Martin. The company has begun to enact its “No Deal” contingency plan, Reuters says: