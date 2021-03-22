Jeep Magneto: Electrifying the Easter Jeep Safari with a Wrangler EV

Jeremy Korzeniewski
·4 min read


See Full Image Gallery >>

The Easter Jeep Safari has become synonymous with factory-backed concepts and customs, and this year is no different. The headline grabber of 2021 is called the Jeep Magneto, and it's truly unlike anything the off-road brand has ever assembled. As its name hints, the Magneto is fully electric, with an electric motor under the hood that hooks up to a standard six-speed manual transmission that sends power to solid front and rear axles through a two-speed transfer case.

To be sure, this is not a typical electric car concept. Electrification usually equals a chance to completely rethink traditional car-building and designing techniques. In the case of the Magneto, however, all of the powertrain bits — which includes the motor and several battery packs — has been hidden inside a stock steel Wrangler Rubicon chassis and bodywork. It's unconventional in that it's all rather conventional.

The motor is a custom axial-flux design by Jeep. It has been tuned to exactly match the standard 3.6-liter V6 engine that would otherwise be under the Rubicon's scooped hood. That means 285 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. But the way the 800-volt motor delivers its power depends on the driver's right foot — under normal conditions, the difference between the motor's power curve and its gasoline-fueled equivalent is "negligible except for near-silent operation." But if the driver pushes the pedal to the floor, the motor will instantly send all 273 lb-ft to the wheels at once, resulting in a 6.8-second 0-60 time.

While shifting duties are left up to the driver, the manual transmission and ultra low gearing through the Rubicon's 4:1 transfer case mean that it's possible to inch the Magneto over and through obstacles at ridiculously low speeds. It's not necessary to use the clutch to start moving since there's no engine idling away underhood, but the clutch is required to shift between gears. Unlike most electric vehicles with single or two-speed gearboxes, shifting through the Magneto's six ratios will likely be necessary because the electric motor's rev range tops out at 6,000 RPM.

There are four lithium ion battery packs nestled within the Magneto's frame rails. The first pack replaces a standard Wrangler fuel tank, the second is mounted across the frame from the first, a third pack sits on top of the motor under the hood and the fourth pack fills the rear storage compartment and extends downward where the exhaust muffler would otherwise sit. Each pack is encased in a waterproof milled aluminum enclosure, and all the electronics are tucked in tight and protected by custom skid plates and a steel underbody pan. In total, the packs equal 70 kW/h, but Jeep isn't quoting any range or charging time estimates.

In addition to those four battery packs, a pair of 12-volt batteries power what remains of the Magneto's stock Wrangler electrical bits and pieces along with accessories that include a Warn winch. A converter charges the 12-volt batteries from the four big packs, which means there's a lot of juice available to power equipment outside of the vehicle. A powerful electric heater keeps the cabin toasty. A two-inch lift, 35-inch tires and unique exterior lighting have been added, and the Bright White and Surf Blue exterior pairs well with Royal Blue and Black leather seats with Sapphire-colored inserts.

Jeep plans to haul the Magneto to Moab for three straight Safaris to learn how its electric Wrangler works in real off-road conditions. The engineering team will continue to refine the electric motor, presumably adding additional power and capability along the way. It's not really clear what will result from all this testing, but Jeep is definitely considering how its traditional off-roaders will work in an electrified future. Will a future production vehicle result from the lessons learned by its Magneto test bed? And if so, will it be a similar retrofit design or a complete Wrangler rethink? We look forward to finding out.

Related Video:

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Jeep Magneto Concept Electrifies Easter Jeep Safari

    Four new concepts in all celebrate Jeep Design and Jeepers’ enthusiasm

  • Jeep debuts four new concepts at the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari

    There's no doubt that the most interesting vehicle that Jeep will haul to Moab for the annual all-things-off-road celebration that is the Easter Jeep Safari is the electric Magneto concept. Besides the Magneto, the Jeepster Beach is probably the coolest vehicle Jeep is bringing to Moab. The concept pairs the retro bodywork of a 1968 Jeepster Commando with the chassis and running gear of a fully modern 2021 Jeep Wrangler.

  • Jeep Red Bare Concept Is a Diesel Gladiator Built for Rock Crawling

    This concept truck, built for the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari, takes advantage of diesel torque with a crawl ratio that should help it get up and over just about anything.

  • Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

    Toyota, Nissan, Honda and other Japanese automakers scrambled on Monday to assess the production impact of a fire at a Renesas Electronics automotive chip plant that could aggravate a global semiconductor shortage. "We are gathering information and trying to see if this will affect us or not," a Honda spokesman said. Other car makers including Toyota and Nissan said they too were assessing the situation.

  • 3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If you're looking for a hot area in which to invest, you'll definitely want to check out the healthcare sector. Over the past two decades, though, Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has pioneered the use of robotic surgical technology. There's still a lot of room for Intuitive Surgical to grow.

  • EV Startup Rivian Announces a Tesla-Style U.S. Charging Network

    Rivian's Adventure Network is exclusively for its own customers, like Tesla's Superchargers, and it's slated for 600 North American locations by the end of 2023.

  • Ford Motor Ready to Play Catch-Up

    The stock has underperformed for years, held back by weak management and a product line that relies too heavily on truck sales.

  • Arkansas women back in with NCAA mainstays in Alamo Region

    Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors had confidence when going home that the Razorbacks could be an NCAA Tournament team again, though he didn't have much of a recruiting pitch then for Chelsea Dungee. Led by SEC scoring leader and third-team AP All-American Dungee and San Antonio native Amber Ramirez, her former AAU teammate and another transfer, the Razorbacks (19-8) are in their first NCAA Tournament since 2015. It is Neighbors' fourth season at his alma mater since a Final Four and another Sweet 16 in four seasons at Washington.

  • Lexus builds a one-off IS 350 with a record player in the glove box

    The latest Lexus to undergo modification for the company's marketing efforts is called the Lexus IS Wax. It, and now the IS Wax, are part of Lexus's "All In" campaign that lets influencers in creative fields loose on a luxury sedan. The goal is to put the Lexus brand in front of others in that field, even if they are largely unrelated to anything automotive.

  • 10 things: Raptors hit new low after getting punked by Cavaliers for 8th straight loss

    The Toronto Raptors lost their eighth straight game as playoff hopes continue to slip away.

  • Futures Fall as Miami Beach Sets Curfew for Spring Break Revelers

    On Sunday evening, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures had lost 62 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures each slipped 0.2%. Economic events to watch this week include February existing home sales from the National Association of Realtors on Monday, the Census Bureau’s durable goods report for February on Wednesday, and the Federal Reserve’s Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index for February on Friday. • Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber has declared a state of emergency and imposed an 8 p.m. curfew through Tuesday after an influx of spring breakers became “like a rock concert, wall-to-wall people over blocks and blocks,” he told CNN.

  • Weather Channel will stop using 'racially insensitive' term 'Dixie Alley' for tornado-prone region of the South

    The term describes the region of the Southern USA that's prone to deadly tornado outbreaks.

  • Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ Gets HBO Max Launch Date

    Tenet will launch “on HBO via HBO Max” on May 1, the streamers announced today. The news reflects yet another chapter for the sci-fi thriller, which was originally scheduled for theatrical release in July of 2020, prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Seeing its release date shift repeatedly, after theaters across the world […]

  • Comedian Joe Rogan's 1965 Restmod Stingray Proves He Has Serious Taste In Cars

    Well, except for the Tesla...

  • Residents Evacuate as Parts of Sydney Hit by Worst Flooding in Decades

    Thousands of people have been urged to evacuate parts of western Sydney due to flooding after what New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian described as a “one-in-50-year” weather event.This footage, by Joseph Olbrycht-Palmer, shows wooden debris flowing down the Nepean River after the heavy rain.The New South Wales weather service warned that the flood situation across the state remained “dangerous and volatile” on March 21, with flooding in some areas forecast to worsen.Berejiklian said 13 evacuation centers have been set up across the state, including in the mid-north coast, Hunter Valley, and parts of Richmond and Hawkesbury. Credit: Joseph Olbrycht-Palmer via Storyful

  • Coinbase Agrees To Pay $6.5M In Settlement With CFTC Over Deceptive Reporting, Wash Trading Charges

    The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Coinbase Inc. have come to a settlement over charges against the San Francisco-based digital currency exchange. What Happened: The commission on Friday ordered Coinbase to pay $6.5 million over charges of reckless false, misleading or inaccurate reporting, as well as wash trading by a former employee on Coinbase's GDAX platform. Coinbase agreed to the order in a settlement in which the company did not admit or deny wrongdoing, the CFTC said. The charges concerned practices that might have affected the appearance of liquidity in some cryptocurrencies. In the charge over misleading reporting, the commission singled out two automated trading programs run by Coinbase, Hedger and Replicator, saying the two "generated orders that at times matched with one another." Information published by Coinbase regarding these orders, used in price discovery, in turn may have given investors the wrong impression about the volume and level of liquidity of digital assets, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), the commission said. The orders were made between January 2015 and September 2018, the commission said. The commission said similar concerns were behind the other example it cited. The commission said a former Coinbase employee intentionally placed buy and sell orders for trades between Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) and Bitcoin on Coinbase's GDAX platform. This constituted wash trading and "created the misleading appearance of liquidity and trading interest in Litecoin," the CFTC said in a statement. Why It Matters: The action supports claims made by cryptocurrency-skeptics that wash trading and similar practices give an artificially inflated appearance of interest or activity in a given digital asset. The settlement also comes as the commission reportedly is investigating the major cryptocurrency exchange Binance. The CFTC has been wading into the crypto space because it considers cryptocurrencies to be commodities under its jurisdiction. Coinbase is planning to go public in an IPO that could see the company valued as much as $100 billion. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga3 Stocks To Go With Your National Corn Dog Day And March Madness FestivitiesFamily Of Texas Roadhouse Founder And CEO Kent Taylor Says Death Was Result Of Suicide© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Drought Is the U.S. West’s Next Big Climate Disaster

    (Bloomberg) -- Normally at this time of year, Katy Kemp’s 80 head of cattle would be grazing on her family’s ranch in Staples, Texas. Instead, the herd is living off dwindling hay stores as drought dries up grassland and chokes off crops. Parts of Texas are so starved for water that ranchers are trucking feed 1,000 miles from Montana, driving up prices there and leaving hay producers completely sold out.For Kemp, extreme weather has dealt a double blow, with February’s record snow storm killing off newly born calves even as aridity threatens to curtail feed supplies into next year. “Normal winter forage options like oats are months behind,'' she said. That puts her and others at a disadvantage against ranchers in more temperate parts of the country.It’s a crisis that extends far beyond Texas. Much of the U.S. West is facing the driest spring in seven years, setting up a climate disaster that could strangle agriculture, fuel deadly wildfires and even hurt power production. Across 11 western states, drought has captured about 75% of the land, and covers more than 44% of the contiguous U.S., the U.S. Drought Monitor said. While drought isn’t new to the West, where millions of people live, grow crops and raise livestock in desert conditions that require massive amounts of water, global warming is exacerbating the problem -- shrinking snowpack in the Rocky Mountains and extending the fire season on the West Coast. That means ranching and farming may become costlier and less sustainable, with some operations forced to move to wetter regions. Western cities will face tighter water-use restrictions, rekindling political battles over increasingly scarce resources. And the threat of catastrophic fires will increase, with big areas of West Texas, Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma at risk. It could be especially brutal in California, which is set to endure another potentially hellish year of blazes that force evacuations, destroy homes and end lives. Unlike the eastern U.S., where it can rain every few days year-round, the West gets its water at set times of the year. But from April to June, very little rain is expected to fall from the Pacific Northwest into west Texas, according to the Climate Prediction Center. That bodes ill for the nearly 40 million people who depend on the Colorado River for drinking and irrigating crops. Flows into that river and reservoirs such as Lakes Mead and Powell are already at below-normal levels, said Paul Miller, a National Weather Service hydrologist in Utah.That’s going to force some hard decisions on water managers, said Brad Rippey, a meteorologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. “There will be water cutbacks.”Drought begets drought, as they say. When land is dry, the sun’s energy is focused on heating the air instead of evaporating water. That raises temperatures, which leads to more dryness, which allows drought to spread even further. In the contiguous U.S., 2020 was the fifth hottest year in the 126-year record. For five states – Utah, Nevada, Colorado, Arizona and California – it was also among the driest ever. In California, water scarcity drives up fire danger, hurts crops and threatens electricity supplies. Most of its precipitation comes between November and March, with winter storms hopefully bringing enough moisture to maintain its reservoirs. Decisions on where that water goes are made ahead of an April 1 deadline, when the state assesses its water storage. But it’s in its second disappointing water season, with snow across the state at about the half the amount of a typical year, said California State Climatologist Mike Anderson.Those conditions helped fuel one of California’s worst fire seasons last year, when blazes consumed a recored 4.1 million acres, and are setting up another potentially dire season. “This year the fire season is starting early and ending later,” said Lynnette Round, a spokeswoman for Cal Fire. “The length of the fire season has extended 75 days across the Sierra.”La Nina, a cool patch of water across the equatorial Pacific Ocean that helped push the winter storm track away from California, is partly to blame for this year’s dryness. But a bigger factor is climate change, which is fueling a ridge of high pressure off the coast, effectively keeping storms away “and leaving the southwestern states mostly warm, dry, and prone to wildfires,’’ said Jennifer Francis, a senior scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center.The drought is already affecting crops in California, with winter wheat and other grains growing slower than usual, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In Ventura, the lack of rain means the top U.S. avocado grower may harvest smaller fruit, said Steve Barnard, chief executive officer at Mission Produce Inc. “Water availability is a serious concern,” said David Magana, senior analyst for Rabobank International in Fresno. “In dry years like this, the cost of surface water will go up, dampening planting decisions in the future,'' he said. As summer approaches, prices in California’s spot water market could more than double from around $500 per acre-foot now to more than $1,000, according to Clay Landry, managing director at Idaho-based consulting firm WestWater Research. Water futures tied to the market have already climbed 12.5% since they began trading in December.Power production could also suffer. In normal years, big hydroelectric dams, most of them in the Sierra Nevada foothills, supply about 15% of California’s electricity. But the dams depend on the Sierra snowpack, which slowly releases water throughout the state’s summer months. In 2014, in the middle of a devastating five-year drought, the dams supplied just 5.4% of the state’s electricity. Low hydropower performance was a factor in last year’s energy crisis that saw the first rolling blackouts in 20 years.The pain could spread eastward into the corn belt if spring rains don’t sweep the Great Plains, where very little snow fell this past winter. As much of one-third of winter wheat in the region could be damaged by water scarcity, a cruel ending to a season marked by devastating cold. ``In some places it is going to be tough to tell the damage from drought and freeze out there,’’ Rippey said.Back in Texas, livestock is but one potential casualty of the drought. The state is the country’s biggest cotton producer, accounting for more than half of U.S. plantings. `We are still in need of rain before we begin planting in early to mid-May,'' said Steve Verett, executive director of Plains Cotton Growers Inc., the biggest producer group in Texas. Growers there are facing a second year of crop losses.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jury selection in 3rd week for ex-cop's trial in Floyd death

    Jury selection enters a third week Monday for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death. Thirteen jurors have been seated for Derek Chauvin's trial on murder and manslaughter charges, with the judge saying two more will be seated ahead of opening statements expected March 29. The others will be alternates, needed only if some jurors are unable to to serve for any reason.

  • A March Madness primer on the deep L.A. high school connections of UCLA and USC

    Former high school stars in Southern California, who now play for UCLA and USC, spark NCAA tournament run.

  • From houses to cars and bikes, everything is getting more expensive as supply-chain issues cripple the economic reopening

    Americans are ready to spend. But companies underestimated demand, US shipping ports are congested, and the Texas freeze sidelined production.