Jeep maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles could merge with French automaker PSA Peugeot

Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French automaker PSA Peugeot confirmed Wednesday that they have held discussions for a potential combination that analysts believe could take the form of a merger.

Fiat Chrysler said the talks are “aimed at creating one of the world’s leading mobility groups." It declined to comment further.

The talks come after Fiat Chrysler broke off a proposed merger with French automaker Renault amid political consternation in France over the accord.

Fiat Chrysler has long been looking for a partner to help shoulder investments in the capital-heavy industry, under the outlook that failure to consolidate would inevitably lead some companies to fail.

We lay it out: These are the most (and least) liked mattresses

Social Security tips: 5 rules you should know by heart

The company's U.S. headquarters is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, the historic home of the Chrysler brand, which it rescued in tandem with a federal bailout deal in 2009. Fiat Chrysler owns multiple brands, including its namesake brands, Jeep, Dodge and Ram.

FCA had proposed a 50-50 merger with Renault in May, saying it would create the world's third-largest automaker and save $5.6 billion annually. Since then, FCA Chairman John Elkann, whose family has controlling interest in the company, confirmed the group’s bid to pursue an alternative alliance.

Global automakers face the prospect of a slowdown in demand coinciding with a need to invest in electrification and autonomy.

With that in mind, several analysts noted the deal's benefits.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles owns several automotive brands, including its namesake brands, as well as Jeep, Dodge, Ram and Maserati. More

"The automotive industry continues to realize partnership is a must in this rapidly changing environment," said Akshay Anand, executive analyst for Kelley Blue Book. "An FCA and PSA merger could benefit both parties. PSA is a big global automaker with a good European foothold and technologies FCA could benefit from. FCA has a big imprint in the U.S., a market PSA is trying to get into. On the surface, it makes sense."

Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader, noted that "each company has something the other wants. Fiat Chrysler could surely use some of Peugeot’s cash and/or existing platforms to help build out a fleet of fresh new cars, including electric and hybrid vehicles. On the other hand, Peugeot would love to have access to a vast dealership network as well as a way to capitalize on the success of brands and vehicles like Ram and Jeep."

Fiat hoped to spark small-car revival: Instead, SUVs soared

Sergio Marchionne dead: 5 ways he saved Chrysler

Like Renault, PSA is partly owned by the French government, which will put a priority on protecting jobs in French plants.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was formed in 2014 out of a merger of Italian carmaker Fiat and the American company Chrysler, which Fiat brought back from the brink of bankruptcy. It is controlled by the Fiat-founding Agnelli family, represented in FCA by chairman John Elkann who spearheaded the Renault talks. His role in these talks has not been disclosed.

Fiat Chrysler has a larger global footprint than PSA Peugeot, whose focus is on Europe where it is the second-largest carmaker. Fiat Chrysler last year sold 5.8 million cars globally but it makes the lion’s share of its profits in the United States and has been struggling in Asia and Europe. PSA sold 3.9 million cars last year.

Fiat Chrysler is making a concerted push into electric and hybrid vehicles, where it has lagged, focusing in particular on its premium brands Alfa Romeo and Maserati.

PSA has performed a remarkable turnaround in recent years, going from one of the industry’s sicker car companies to one of its more powerful.

In 2017, PSA bought General Motors’ Opel and Vauxhall brands for $2.33 billion, making it Europe’s No. 2 automaker after Volkswagen.

PSA is now planning to reintroduce Peugeot cars to North American markets.

Contributing: Associated Press

Contributing: USA TODAY's Nathan Bomey

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, PSA Peugeot in talks: Merger next?