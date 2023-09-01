Jeep Has Officially Sold Five Million Wranglers 4x4s

The Jeep Wrangler has been a mainstay of the automotive world since it made its arrival for the 1987 model year. Over the course of the last 37 years, interest in the Willys-inspired off-roader hasn’t wavered. In fact, Stellantis says it just sold the five millionth Wrangler, a 2023 model year 4xe Rubicon 20th Anniversary Edition, to a buyer in New Jersey.

Following the YJ Wrangler’s debut at the 1986 Chicago Auto Show, the 4x4 became an instant success. Jeep managed to sell 630,000 examples of the first generation SUV by 1995. The second generation TJ model would prove even more popular, with nearly a million units sold during its decade-long run. The JK would arrive at the 2006 Detroit Auto Show, a much larger and more livable machine than any of its predecessors. The current JL generation takes that livability even further, adding a much more modern interior, lighter components, a longer wheelbase, and more efficient powertrains with hybrid options. The 4xe powertrain found in this particular 20th Anniversary Edition SUV provides 375 hp and 470 lb-ft, while also doling out 21 miles of pure electric range. Jeep says that over 80 percent of all Wranglers sold are still on the road today, which is a testament to how much passion exists in the 4x4 community.

According to Stellantis, the five millionth Wrangler was sold to a buyer in Camden, New Jersey, and comes finished in the Earl exterior hue. In order to celebrate the occasion, Jeep plans on giving the buyer a lifetime Jeep Wave customer care package, as well as $5000 worth of Jeep Performance Parts hardware. The announcement comes just before the refreshed JL Wrangler begins arriving at dealerships this quarter, having made its official debut back in April. Update highlights for 2024 include a Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle, factory-installed winches available on Rubicon trims, a handful of new wheel designs, and adjusted front fascia. The lineup will include Sport, Sport S, Sahara, Willys, Rubicon, Rubicon X, High Altitude and Rubicon 392 models.

It takes a special vehicle to sell in the millions these days, particularly when that machine has been largely compromised for most of its history. That said, don’t expect Wrangler fandom to disappear anytime soon. Here’s to a few million more.

